Emmerdale spoilers: HORROR as the emergency services arrive at the barn blaze

The emergency services arrive in Emmerdale to tackle the blaze…

Emmerdale's Matty Barton fears for his mum Moira's life in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the horror continues at Butler's Farm where an explosion has erupted and a fire is raging, the emergency services arrive on the scene.

Watching on in terror with the other villagers, Matty Barton has no idea if his farmer mum Moira is alive or dead and is struggling to process the nightmare that is unfolding in front of his eyes.

Having caused the fire that trapped her and Ruby inside, has Moira perished in it? Have Mack and John, who bravely entered the burning building, survived?

Were Chas and Cain injured when the explosion threw them to the ground?

Moira's delusional attack on Ruby caused a horrific fire. (Image credit: ITV)

The burning barn exploded – but were Moira and Ruby still inside? (Image credit: ITV)

Matty Barton doesn't know if his mum Moira is dead or alive… (Image credit: ITV)

Will the firefighters manage to save anyone from the burning wreckage of the barn?

All will be revealed on screen… but we can promise this is a week of Emmerdale that no one will forget in a hurry.

