Emmerdale spoilers: HORROR as the emergency services arrive at the barn blaze
Airs Thursday 12th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Matty Barton fears for his mum Moira's life in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the horror continues at Butler's Farm where an explosion has erupted and a fire is raging, the emergency services arrive on the scene.
Watching on in terror with the other villagers, Matty Barton has no idea if his farmer mum Moira is alive or dead and is struggling to process the nightmare that is unfolding in front of his eyes.
Having caused the fire that trapped her and Ruby inside, has Moira perished in it? Have Mack and John, who bravely entered the burning building, survived?
Were Chas and Cain injured when the explosion threw them to the ground?
Will the firefighters manage to save anyone from the burning wreckage of the barn?
All will be revealed on screen… but we can promise this is a week of Emmerdale that no one will forget in a hurry.
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
