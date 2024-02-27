Emmerdale spoilers: I LOVE YOU MUM! Angel spends her last days with Nicola

Angel clings to her mum Nicola ahead of her sentencing for Heath's death

Emmerdale's Nicola King is there for terrified Angel in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The King family have been in bits since Angel revealed she was driving the stolen car when passenger Heath Hope died.

And next week, the underage teenager, who's 14, will face her fate in court.

At the Kings', the mood is tearful and tender as the family cling together knowing it's likely Angel will get a custodial sentence.

As Nicola tries to put on a brave face for her terrified daughter, resolving to make the most of their time together, her heart breaks.

Can Nicola, who wears her heart on her sleeve, manage to keep it together?

Nicola is worried about Angel will cope if she is taken from her family and placed in a secure unit. (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry's back in the village and wastes no time in telling Charity exactly what she thinks of her for the pain she and Mack inflicted on her daughter Chloe.

Will Kerry's attack ruin the progress fragile Charity's made with her post-traumatic stress disorder? How much does she know about Charity's killer clash with Chloe's gangster dad Harry?

Elsewhere, it's all smiles for Vanessa who's loving being back together with Suzy while Vanessa's sister Tracy feels as if her world is crumbling around her.

Vanessa sang her way back into Suzy's heart. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.