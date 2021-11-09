'Emmerdale' spoilers! Is Chas Dingle falling for Al Chapman?

It looks like Chas may have feelings for Al!

It looks like Chas Dingle may have feelings for Al Chapman in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al’s been getting a bit flirty with Chas recently and it’s left her feeling slightly uncomfortable.

After his latest remark, Chas told him he had overstepped the mark and she was pleased when he seemed to take it on board.

Al asks Chas to join him at a business dinner. (Image credit: ITV)

When Chas's husband Paddy Kirk tells her that he has to attend an overnight training course, she’s not very happy about it but Al has something that might cheer her up… an invitation to a business dinner.

As they enjoy the dinner, Al has nothing but nice things to say about Chas.

And as the charmer continues to pile on the praise, it looks like Chas may be developing feelings for him…

Does Bernice have a thing for Will? (Image credit: ITV)

Talking of feelings, it’s beginning to look like Bernice Blackstock may have the hots for Will Taylor…

The pair bonded last week when Will came to Bernice’s defence when Billy accused her of raising a spoilt brat.

The spoilt brat in question was Bernice’s daughter Gabby Thomas who had left her newborn son Thomas in the care of her mum and the baby’s other gran Kim Tate so she could go out with her mates.

Does Will have an admirer? (Image credit: ITV)

When Will’s daughter Dawn Taylor suggests that Bernice has a thing for Will, it leaves him feeling uncomfortable… especially as he’s now officially in a relationship with Kim.

Later, Will’s railroaded into accepting Bernice’s offer of a home-cooked meal, but later comes up with an excuse to get out of it by claiming that he’s been called away on business…

Does Bernice have feelings for Will or has he completely got it wrong?

Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm this week with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursday. There is no Monday episode this week because of the World Cup qualifier between San Marino and England.