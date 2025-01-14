Emmerdale spoilers: Is Joe Tate dying? The ill Tate struggles to stay conscious…

Joe Tate slumped in the driver's seat of his car

Is Emmerdale's Joe Tate dying in Wednesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Down a country lane, Joe Tate sits in his car, struggling to stay conscious.

On the floor of his car, his meds lay scattered.

Has he overdosed? Has his mysterious illness notched up a gear? Is he about to die? Or has someone done something terrible to him?

Earlier he's seen in bed with Dawn, having slept with his married secret lover.

Joe Tate and Dawn have started up an affair (Image credit: ITV)

And at Charity's place, Joe's watch is found, sending the Dingle into a furious rage.

Having warned Joe to stay away from her son Noah, who's his half-brother, she storms over to Home Farm and lays into the Tate for going against her.

Charity warns Joe to stay away from her son Noah, who's his half-brother (Image credit: ITV)

Has Charity asked Ross to have another 'word' with Joe?

Has Billy found out that his new housemate Joe jumped into bed with his while he was at the hospital with their poorly son Evan?

