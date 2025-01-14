Emmerdale spoilers: Is Joe Tate dying? The ill Tate struggles to stay conscious…
Airs Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Is Emmerdale's Joe Tate dying in Wednesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Down a country lane, Joe Tate sits in his car, struggling to stay conscious.
On the floor of his car, his meds lay scattered.
Has he overdosed? Has his mysterious illness notched up a gear? Is he about to die? Or has someone done something terrible to him?
Earlier he's seen in bed with Dawn, having slept with his married secret lover.
And at Charity's place, Joe's watch is found, sending the Dingle into a furious rage.
Having warned Joe to stay away from her son Noah, who's his half-brother, she storms over to Home Farm and lays into the Tate for going against her.
Has Charity asked Ross to have another 'word' with Joe?
Has Billy found out that his new housemate Joe jumped into bed with his while he was at the hospital with their poorly son Evan?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
