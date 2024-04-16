Emmerdale spoilers: Is Will Taylor CHEATING on Kim? Who is Rose?

Who is Rose? And will Will tell his wife Kim about their hospital meet-up?

Has Emmerdale's Will Taylor got a secret woman on the go in Thursday's episode?

At Home Farm, Kim and her husband Will have promised to help out with their grandkids.

But Kim's left to go solo when Will slips out after receiving a phone call.

He's then seen arriving at the hospital where he meets a woman called Rose. Who is she? And having sworn there will be no more lies in their marriage, will he tell his wife about the encounter?

Will visits an old friend called Rose who's in hospital… but will he tell his wife Kim?

In the Woolpack, Tom and his new bezzie mate Vinny are in the pub but it's awkward as hell as they've got nothing to talk about.

With having decided he's going to find widowed Vinny a girlfriend, he pounces on Gabby and calls her over to the table. Vinny is utterly mortified but his feelings about it don't seem to matter to controlling Mr King…

What would Belle have to say about Tom's behaviour? Will she find out?

Tom and Vinny have an awkward boys' night out which sees Gabby dragged into the mix

Manpreet turns to Billy who's become her go-to sounding board. Will he have any advice on how she can revive the spark in her relationship with Charles?

