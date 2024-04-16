Emmerdale spoilers: Is Will Taylor CHEATING on Kim? Who is Rose?
Airs Thursday 25th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Has Emmerdale's Will Taylor got a secret woman on the go in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Kim and her husband Will have promised to help out with their grandkids.
But Kim's left to go solo when Will slips out after receiving a phone call.
He's then seen arriving at the hospital where he meets a woman called Rose. Who is she? And having sworn there will be no more lies in their marriage, will he tell his wife about the encounter?
In the Woolpack, Tom and his new bezzie mate Vinny are in the pub but it's awkward as hell as they've got nothing to talk about.
With having decided he's going to find widowed Vinny a girlfriend, he pounces on Gabby and calls her over to the table. Vinny is utterly mortified but his feelings about it don't seem to matter to controlling Mr King…
What would Belle have to say about Tom's behaviour? Will she find out?
Manpreet turns to Billy who's become her go-to sounding board. Will he have any advice on how she can revive the spark in her relationship with Charles?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Nicky Milligan - Lewis Cope
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Ethan Anderson - Emile John
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Gus Malcolms - Alan McKenna
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
