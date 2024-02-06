Emmerdale spoilers: It's Belle and Tom's big day but will the wedding go ahead?

It's Belle Dingle and Tom King's big day in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). But with the groom having stormed off and the bride emotional, is it going to be a disaster?

Belle's frantic as Tom ignores her calls and doesn't even know if the wedding is going ahead. Lydia and Mandy - Belle's bridesmaids - try to reassure her but she's convinced it's all off.

Uh-oh!

Fortunately though, Tom eventually messages to say it's on! Belle gets ready and she's thrilled when Sam arrives just in the nick of time to give her away and brings a letter from her late mum, Lisa, with him,

Belle reads a letter from her late mum, Lisa. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom's not quite so happy though, being frustrated by the Dingles' quirks as the ceremony begins. Erm, does he really know what he's letting himself in for?!

After a few hiccups though, the ceremony goes off without a hitch and the pair tie the knot.

After a few hiccups the bride and groom say 'I do' (Image credit: ITV)

Belle and Tom take some time to greet their guests after the ceremony, including Tom's uncle Jimmy King and his wife Nicola.

They've come along to celebrate, despite their daughter Angelica facing prison after killing Heath Hope in a car accident.

Despite their troubles, Jimmy and Nicola come along for the ceremony (Image credit: ITV)

The reception is full of the couple's friends but Tom is on edge (Image credit: ITV)

At the reception, the rowdy Dingle festivities start to get on Tom's nerves. And he's even less happy when Ruby gets going...

Ruby's planning something! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the reception Ruby is putting her vengeful plan into action. She causes an awkward atmosphere and then interrupts the reception.

Ruby's got something to say! (Image credit: ITV)

Getting to her feet, Ruby announces that Caleb and Tracy have been having an affair!

Mary helps Suzy sort out the chaos! (Image credit: ITV)

As the wedding descends into chaos, Tom's fuming that the Dingles have ruined his big day. And wedding planner Suzy is frantically trying to put things right - so she's grateful when Mary offers to help.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.