‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Jacob Gallagher sleeps with Chloe Harris!

Jacob asks Chloe to spend the night with him!

Jacob Gallagher asks Chloe Harris to spend the night with him in Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jacob Gallagher has had a lot to deal with in the last few months after finding out that his girlfriend Leanna Cavanah was murdered by serial killer Meeena Jutla.

Meena was once in a relationship with Jacob’s dad David Metcalfe so there was a time when she was almost part of the family.

Since finding out about Leanna’s murder, Jacob’s not been himself and it’s been especially difficult with his dad not being around.

Not wanting to be alone, Jacob asks Chloe Harris to spend the night with him and she agrees.

Chloe agrees to spend the night with Jacob! (Image credit: ITV)

But we see a problem…

Chloe's been hooking up with Noah Dingle recently…

How will he react when he finds out about her night with Jacob?

Meanwhile, Liv and Vinny are excited as they press ahead with their secret wedding plans, but they are both having doubts about not telling their family until after they have tied the knot… Will they tell each other how they feel?

Marlon's planning the The Woolpack's new menu. (Image credit: ITV)

A couple of months ago Marlon Dingle was joint owner of The Woolpack with his cousin Chas, but after being forced to sell the pub at a rockbottom price, he was shocked to learn that his other cousin Charity and her son Ryan Stocks had bought the local hostelry.

Some good did come out of it – silver linings and all that – because Marlon got his old job back as The Woolie’s chef… despite having to reapply and have an interview!

At the moment, the pub is being rebuilt and refurbished following the explosion caused by Al Chapman at Christmas, but Marlon’s brimming with ideas for the new menu.

Unfortunately, the pub’s new landlady Charity and her partner Mackenzie Boyd aren’t sold on the foodie fare that’s he’s planning to serve The Woolpack’s customers…

Mack's not impressed by Marlon's menu ideas! (Image credit: ITV)

So when Bob Hope offers Marlon the use of the cafe in the evenings for his pop-up nights, it seems the perfect way to test-run his new offerings…

Charity may not be impressed with Marlon’s ideas, but she faces criticism as she shares her plans for the soon-to-be-opened pub and has to bite her tongue when ex-landlady Chas ridicules each and every one of her ideas for the revamped pub…

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.