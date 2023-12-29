Emmerdale spoilers: Jai has some SHOCKING news for Suni

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma has been struggling with his family dramas but in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) it looks like things are changing for the better.

But has he just made a whole new problem for himself?!

It's been one thing after another for poor Jai, since he found out his dad Rishi wasn't actually his dad after all.

After the shock of finding out his biological father was in fact the man he'd thought was his uncle - Amit - Jai was then heartbroken when Rishi fell down the stairs on Jai and Laurel's wedding day and died.

He's also been getting to know his cousin, who's actually really his brother, Suni, and coping with Amit showing up in the village too.

It's a LOT.

The brothers are building bridges (Image credit: ITV)

And that's before you add in the fact that Amit was the last person to see Rishi alive. He'd visited his brother and they'd argued at the top of the stairs.

Thanks to their row, Rishi lost his balance and fell. When he realised his brother was dead, Amit left him at the bottom of the stairs.

He'd admitted it to Suni, who's been struggling with the weight of his secret and finally revealed all to Jai after Christmas.

Obviously, short-tempered Jai hit the roof and he's been stewing over it ever since.

Making up is hard to do! (Image credit: ITV)

But in today's episode there's some hope for him and his brother as Jai tells Suni they might be able to move past their differences.

Suni's delighted, until Jai announces that his only option is to fire his brother from his job at The Hide!

Is that the end of the brothers' reconciliation?

Mack wants to take more risks (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mack's keen to keep his and Aaron's car-stealing spree going. He pushes Aaron to be more daring in their enterprise.

Aaron agrees and the pair put their heads together and come up with a plan to steal a more expensive car this time.

Will they get away with it?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.