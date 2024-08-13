Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma is stunned by Laurel's bombshell!
Airs Tuesday 20th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Jai Sharma can't believe what Laurel Thomas has done in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jai and his soon-to-be ex-wife Laurel are in the midst of a bitter divorce war after Jai confessed that he blackmailed his biological father Amit Sharma into signing over his half of the Hide, leaving half-brother Suni with nothing.
As Laurel recovered in hospital following her shocking heart attack, she told Suni that Jai had conned him out of his inheritance after he discovered that Amit murdered Rishi Sharma.
Suni left the village just as Laurel ended her marriage, but bitter Jai is determined to make Laurel's life a nightmare and make sure she doesn't get anything from the divorce. However, Jai is aghast when Gabby Thomas announces that Laurel is the new investor in the Hide. Will Jai put a stop to Laurel's plans?
Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle is feeling stung after Charity Dingle poked fun at his inexperience compared to his new love interest Gabby. Over the past few months, sparks started to fly between friends Vinny and Gabby as they started to spend more time together. After some encouraging words from step-mum Laurel, Gabby realised that she should give nice guy Vinny a chance given her turbulent love life with toxic men in the past.
As their relationship progressed, the fact that he had not slept with anyone before weighed heavily on Vinny's mind and cruel Charity made a nasty jibe about the subject. But, Charity's comment soon becomes a distant memory when Gabby passionately kisses Vinny and his insecurities melt away.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.