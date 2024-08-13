Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma is stunned by Laurel's bombshell!

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma can't believe what Laurel Thomas has done in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai and his soon-to-be ex-wife Laurel are in the midst of a bitter divorce war after Jai confessed that he blackmailed his biological father Amit Sharma into signing over his half of the Hide, leaving half-brother Suni with nothing.

As Laurel recovered in hospital following her shocking heart attack, she told Suni that Jai had conned him out of his inheritance after he discovered that Amit murdered Rishi Sharma.

Suni left the village just as Laurel ended her marriage, but bitter Jai is determined to make Laurel's life a nightmare and make sure she doesn't get anything from the divorce. However, Jai is aghast when Gabby Thomas announces that Laurel is the new investor in the Hide. Will Jai put a stop to Laurel's plans?

Gabby Thomas reveals that Laurel is the Hide's new investor. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle is feeling stung after Charity Dingle poked fun at his inexperience compared to his new love interest Gabby. Over the past few months, sparks started to fly between friends Vinny and Gabby as they started to spend more time together. After some encouraging words from step-mum Laurel, Gabby realised that she should give nice guy Vinny a chance given her turbulent love life with toxic men in the past.

Gabby snogs Vinny Dingle and he instantly feels better. (Image credit: ITV)

As their relationship progressed, the fact that he had not slept with anyone before weighed heavily on Vinny's mind and cruel Charity made a nasty jibe about the subject. But, Charity's comment soon becomes a distant memory when Gabby passionately kisses Vinny and his insecurities melt away.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV