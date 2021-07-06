'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King and Nicola confront their broken marriage
Airs Thursday 15 July 2021 at 8.00pm on ITV
Jimmy King and his wife Nicola have a huge conversation about their future in Thursday's second episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
It's D-day for the King couple whose marriage has been decimated by recent events.
First they were facing a custody battle over their son Carl, and then things took a terrible turn when Jimmy lost control of his lorry and ended up driving into a barn and killing Paul Ashdale on his wedding day.
Now Jimmy has secretly grown closer to Mandy Dingle in the wake of the crash and the pair have even shared a secret kiss together.
While Jimmy and Nicola's love and shared past has always been enough to stand up to the most testing of times, will it still be enough to conquer all that life has thrown at them recently?
Can the couple choose to work through their grievances and the stresses and strains which have pushed them to this point?
It's decision time…
Elsewhere, April Dingle experiences a backlash online.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
