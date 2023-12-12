Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate confesses her DEADLY SECRET!

Will is horrified when Kim admits her role in Craig's death.

Guilt-ridden Kim Tate (Claire King) confesses to her part in Craig Reed's (Ben Addis) death in tonight's Emmerdale at 7.30 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim's horse, Ice, killed Lydia Dingle's (Karen Blick) rapist after knocking him over during a confrontation.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) witnessed the incident and convinced Kim not to call for help, and they walked away, leaving Craig to die alone in the middle of a field.

The pair made a pact not to breathe a word of what they did to anyone, but Kim cracked and ended up telling Lydia the truth, which led her friend to flee the village.

The guilt is still weighing heavily on the lady of the manor, and she decides it's time for Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) to know what she did.

Can the couple survive Kim's bombshell?

Will can't believe what he's hearing when Kim admits everything. (Image credit: ITV)

Will is aghast when Kim comes clean and confirms the cover up surrounding Craig's death.

Although Kim tries to justify her actions by explaining her side of the story, Will can't believe she allowed suspicion to fall on Lydia's innocent husband Sam Dingle (James Hooton).

Now in possession of the facts, Will knows he has a big decision to make.

Will he agree to keep Kim's deadly secret or shop his partner to the police?

Mary helps Gus care for baby Ivy. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) is trying her best to help Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) look after baby Ivy.

The grieving widower has been struggling to cope since the sudden death of his wife, Lucy.

The couple were looking forward to becoming a family, but Rhona Goskirk's (Zoe Henry) world was rocked when she discovered Gus and Lucy had used her frozen embryos without consent to conceive the baby.

Mary is concerned grieving Gus is not coping. (Image credit: ITV)

Following Lucy's sad demise, both Rhona and Mary have reached out to offer single dad Gus support in caring for Ivy.

Rhona has felt torn between wanting to care of the baby that's biologically hers, and respecting husband Marlon's (Mark Charnock) wishes to keep away so Mary has feeding information back to her daughter.

Whilst tending to Ivy, Mary is troubled when a call comes through from the funeral directors, highlighting just how much of a mess Gus is in.

Will she share her concerns about his fragile state with Rhona?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30 pm on ITV1. Catch up on the latest episodes on the ITVX