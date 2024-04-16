Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate confronts Will about his LIES!

Kim Tate is on to Will but will her husband come clean?

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is fuming with her husband in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Tate's no fool and can sniff out a lie in an instant. But is Will ready to tell his wife the truth about what he's been up to?

Having sneaked off to the hospital yesterday, to meet his 'old friend' Rose, Will has got a secret. He and Kim have sworn there will be no more lies in the marriage but is he about to break that vow?

Will was summoned to hospital by an mysterious woman called Rose (Image credit: ITV)

At Dale Head, there's an atmosphere. Having found Tom regaling Vinny and Gabb about his wild old single days, Belle's feeling really insecure about their marriage.

Will Tom make the effort to reassure his wife… or has the controlling vet got her right where he wants her?

Belle's worried she's not enough for Tom since she heard her husband harping on about his single life (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rhona and Marlon are at odds, and Manpreet's feeling down in the dumps.

Manpreet's feeling down about her relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

