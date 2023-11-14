Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh uncovers Jacob's MYSTERY WOMAN?

Is Leyla Cavanagh (played by Roxy Shahidi) about to discover the identity of her son Jacob Gallagher's (Joe-Warren Plant) MYSTERY woman on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leyla has noticed that Jacob appears to have an extra spring in his step lately.



Which means there must be a new lady in his life!



But WHO is it?



If only Leyla knew the truth...



Since Jacob has been sneaking around with his dad David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)!



The SECRET lovers recently sealed the deal with a romantic night together out in the woods.



Meanwhile, David, who is still hoping for a future reunion with Victoria, remains oblivious to the chemistry between his son and ex-girfriend!



This family love triangle is a ticking time bomb for sure...

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is determined to battle on after his recent diagnosis with Parkinson's, the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.



Eric is terrified about the diagnosis and what the future holds.



But now that he has come clean and shared his life-changing news, Eric's family and friends want him to feel supported.



Eric's grandson Jacob and village doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) try to persuade Eric to look into joining a Parkinson's support group.



But stubborn Eric is just too proud.



However, Manpreet is not giving-up and has another idea of how to support him.



