‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle elope!

Talk about fast! It’s only been a couple of days since Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle got engaged and they are already talking about getting married.

Even though they both agree that they want to do it sooner rather than later, Liv’s still thrown when Vinny asks her if she wants to get married tomorrow.

Vinny knows a friend of a friend who’s a registrar and he’s willing to bend the rules a bit and marry the couple.

Liv and Vinny have been making plans to slope off and get married! (Image credit: ITV)

The loved-up pair have decided to get married in secret but they are both feeling guilty about not telling their nearest and dearest about their plan to get hitched so they eventually decide to cancel their elopement…

One person who does know what Vinny and Liv have been planning is Laurel Thomas.

When Vinny and Liv tell her that they have decided against eloping, Laurel’s excited as that means they will be able to share their happy day with the rest of the village…

At that moment, Chas and Mandy rock up and catch the tail-end of the conversation.

Chas finds out what Liv and Vinny are planning… (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy and Chas get into an argument. (Image credit: ITV)

When the cousins exchange words and get into a row about it, it’s not long before Liv and Vinny backtrack on their decision…

After packing their overnight bags, they make their way to Daventry for their secret wedding!

A family row makes Liv and Vinny decide to marry in secret! (Image credit: ITV)

Also tonight, it’s the morning after the night before for Chloe Harris and Jacob Gallagher…

The pair have spent the night together, but it’s clear Jacob is having regrets about what happened between them, which leaves Chloe feeling miserable.

With Chloe having been out all night, Kerry assumes that she’s been with Noah Dingle.

So when Kerry bumps into Noah and she gives him a lecture, the poor boy is left feeling confused…

Later, it all becomes clear to Noah when Chloe tells him that she slept with Jacob.

Noah's gutted to learn Chloe slept with Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)

Angry about what he's heard, Noah goes to confront Jacob.

Noah confronts Jacob… (Image credit: ITV)

What will Jacob say when Noah confronts him? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Marlon picks up on Rhona’s distant mood and apologises for making everything about him recently. What he doesn’t realise is that what she’s really thinking about is how she’s going to tell him that she was in touch with Pierce before he died and that she’s been speaking to his son, Marcus!.

So when Marlon arranges a romantic dinner, Rhona decided to bite the bullet and tell him what’s been going on… but will she?

Rhona's keeping Marlon in the dark about Pierce. (Image credit: ITV)

