Emmerdale spoilers: Look of love? The spark is BACK for Chas and Liam!

Chas Dingle has a special moment with Liam Cavanagh – it's clear the spark they once had is still there

Emmerdale's single Dingle Chas might be ready to mingle again in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle takes one look at Liam's split lip and in an instant knows Aaron is to blame.

But before she can tear off to have a go at her son for using his fists in anger, the GP stops her.

As Liam urges her to try a different approach with her lad, who's tested positive for the BRCA2 gene and is clearly terrified about what the future will hold, Chas pauses and takes in his wise words.

Locking eyes it's undeniable that there's a spark between the friends who had become a bit of a thing when Chas found out she had cancer, caused by the very same faulty gene which has Aaron in a spin.

Liam and Chas share a moment. (Image credit: ITV)

But it's not just Chas and Liam who have clocked their chemistry. Liam's receptionist, who he's been dating, has clocked it too…

Ella isn't happy! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, a calmer Chas acts on Liam's advice and starts up a conversation with her son who responds to her measured, sensitive tone and opens up.

As Aaron confesses that his test result feels like a death sentence, it's a massive weight off of his shoulders and Chas is relieved to be able to help shoulder his pain.

Is this the start of a new understanding for mother and son?

Chas and Aaron have a heart-to-heart about his BRCA2 gene test result. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jacob learns his dad David has said he'll never return to Emmerdale because of his son's relationship with his ex, Victoria.

David left the village when he found out that his son Jacob had started sleeping with his ex Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

Vic and Jacob had kept their romance secret ages but David clocked them kissing… (Image credit: ITV)

David was madly in love with Victoria and wanted to marry her. (Image credit: ITV)

As Vic tries to comfort her crushed boyfriend she feels wracked with guilt about how her decisions have negatively affected so many people.

