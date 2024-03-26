Emmerdale spoilers: Look of love? The spark is BACK for Chas and Liam!
Airs Tuesday 2nd April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's single Dingle Chas might be ready to mingle again in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle takes one look at Liam's split lip and in an instant knows Aaron is to blame.
But before she can tear off to have a go at her son for using his fists in anger, the GP stops her.
As Liam urges her to try a different approach with her lad, who's tested positive for the BRCA2 gene and is clearly terrified about what the future will hold, Chas pauses and takes in his wise words.
Locking eyes it's undeniable that there's a spark between the friends who had become a bit of a thing when Chas found out she had cancer, caused by the very same faulty gene which has Aaron in a spin.
But it's not just Chas and Liam who have clocked their chemistry. Liam's receptionist, who he's been dating, has clocked it too…
Later, a calmer Chas acts on Liam's advice and starts up a conversation with her son who responds to her measured, sensitive tone and opens up.
As Aaron confesses that his test result feels like a death sentence, it's a massive weight off of his shoulders and Chas is relieved to be able to help shoulder his pain.
Is this the start of a new understanding for mother and son?
Elsewhere, Jacob learns his dad David has said he'll never return to Emmerdale because of his son's relationship with his ex, Victoria.
As Vic tries to comfort her crushed boyfriend she feels wracked with guilt about how her decisions have negatively affected so many people.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!