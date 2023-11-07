Emmerdale spoilers: Mack FINALLY chooses between Chloe and Charity
Airs Friday 17th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Mackenzie Boyd needs to make a decision in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Emmerdale soulmates Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle just want to be together.
They've had one of the messiest breakups in village history, which saw their marriage fall apart when Charity found out Mack had had a one-night stand with Chloe Harris and fathered her baby.
Though Mack threw himself into a relationship with Chloe – swayed by the lure of raising their baby son Reuben together – he's been fighting his feelings for Charity ever since.
Chloe's ended up the injured party. She knows the exes have secretly hooked up behind her back, and that Mack chose to save Charity rather than her when the three of them almost died in a cliff top car smash.
Since then Charity and Mack have skirted around their feelings. But Charity recently pushed the matter, forcing Mack to crack and admit he was still in love with her.
However, Charity was left wondering, earlier this week, if Mack had gone through with his plan to split up with Chloe when she saw her being carted away in an ambulance!
Now, the pressure is on love-rat Mack… What's it going to be?
Elsewhere, Nicola and Jimmy are still dealing from the fallout of Bernice's fraud which saw her secretly take out a huge loan in their name.
Having told Bernice they'd keep the police out of the matter if she gave them her half of the B&B, the couple is now making secret plans…
Are the Kings going to make a go of the place with Bob?
At the Woolie, the bitter feud between Billy and Aaron flares up and sees Will step in. When Kim Tate is then dragged into the mess, can she get them to squash it?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!