Emmerdale spoilers: Mack FINALLY chooses between Chloe and Charity

Mack wants Charity but can he bring himself to dump Chloe?

Mackenzie Boyd needs to make a decision in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale soulmates Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle just want to be together.

They've had one of the messiest breakups in village history, which saw their marriage fall apart when Charity found out Mack had had a one-night stand with Chloe Harris and fathered her baby.

Though Mack threw himself into a relationship with Chloe – swayed by the lure of raising their baby son Reuben together – he's been fighting his feelings for Charity ever since.

Chloe's ended up the injured party. She knows the exes have secretly hooked up behind her back, and that Mack chose to save Charity rather than her when the three of them almost died in a cliff top car smash.

Chloe, Charity and Mack had a clifftop car smash in October. (Image credit: ITV)

As the car teetered on the edge of a cliff, Mack chose to save Charity and let Chloe plunge to the ground in the wreckage. Chloe survived and has since pretended she can't remember what happened. (Image credit: ITV)

Since then Charity and Mack have skirted around their feelings. But Charity recently pushed the matter, forcing Mack to crack and admit he was still in love with her.

However, Charity was left wondering, earlier this week, if Mack had gone through with his plan to split up with Chloe when she saw her being carted away in an ambulance!

Charity watched on as Chloe was stretched out of her home. The Dingle had no idea if Mack and gone ahead and dumped her… (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe collapsed and was taken to hospital (Image credit: ITV)

Now, the pressure is on love-rat Mack… What's it going to be?

Elsewhere, Nicola and Jimmy are still dealing from the fallout of Bernice's fraud which saw her secretly take out a huge loan in their name.

Having told Bernice they'd keep the police out of the matter if she gave them her half of the B&B, the couple is now making secret plans…

Are the Kings going to make a go of the place with Bob?

Bernice tried to flee after taking out a huge loan in her sister Nicola's name. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, the bitter feud between Billy and Aaron flares up and sees Will step in. When Kim Tate is then dragged into the mess, can she get them to squash it?

Aaron loathes Billy for the hell he put him through when they were both in prison together. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.