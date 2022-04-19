Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle returns home from hospital!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 25 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle is back in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Smithy Cottage, excitement is high as Marlon's due home!
As April puts up decorations to welcome her dad, Rhona braces herself for the changes ahead.
Though her mum Mary reassures her exhausted daughter she's there to help her with Marlon's care and with running the busy family home is Rhona taking on too much?
In hospital, Marlon bids an emotional goodbye to the nursing staff who've looked after him since his stroke.
Later, Marlon arrives in the village, with the help of a paramedic. Chas and Cain watch on, delighted to see their cousin is home at last.
Will the family manage to navigate a new normal?
At the HOP, Kim's hopping mad when she arrives to find her staff picketing about zero-hours contracts!
It's not a good look and Kim wants Jai to sort it out immediately.
As she orders Jai to get the employees back to their work stations, Kim's stunned by his reaction…
A jokey conversation between Kerry and Amelia could signal trouble ahead.
The usually sunny teen isn't impressed when Kerry laughs about the amount of filters Amelia uses on her photos.
Is Amelia OK?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
