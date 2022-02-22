'Emmerdale' spoilers: Marlon Dingle rumbles Rhona's dark secret!

Marlon Dingle is devastated to learn Rhona's shocking secret in Monday’s double episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Village vet Rhona has got herself into a situation with Marlon as she’s been keeping secrets.

When Pierce Harris, Rhona’s killer ex, got in touch with her from his prison deathbed, Vanessa warned Rhona to steer clear and insisted Marlon was told. But Rhona ignored her and carried out Pierce’s request for help to find his son Marcus.

Rhona's forced to tell Marlon the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona was hoping Pierce’s death would mean she wouldn’t have to tell Marlon she’d been assisting the man responsible for ruining his life by landing him in jail, wrongly charged with Graham Foster’s murder.

The secret grows heavier when Marcus brings news that she’s been named in Pierce’s will. Guilt-ridden, Rhona’s readying herself to talk to Marlon when Kim calls in, at which point everything unravels…

Kim Tate has a few questions for Rhona… (Image credit: ITV)

Having had a brush with Pierce herself, rattled Kim’s questioning her connection with Marcus when Marlon walks in on their chat. Backed into a corner, it’s truth time.

Rhona finally comes clean to a stunned Marlon.

Needing time to process everything he’s just been, Marlon leaves…

Later, as Rhona fears for their relationship, Marlon tells Paddy that he’s unsure if he’ll ever be able to forgive her.

Marlon confides in Paddy about Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

And when their paths cross, it’s not long before they are caught up in a war of words…

It doesn’t look like they will reconcile anytime soon.

Will Rhona and Marlon be able to sort things out? (Image credit: ITV)

But could a few wise words from Marcus change things?

Charles visits Meena in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Charles is still on a mission to get a confession from Meena, so he pays her a visit in prison. But he’s left stunned when she brags about killing his ex, Andrea.

Sickened, the vicar later decides to set up a support group for those affected by Meena’s awful deeds and is encouraged when Liam signs up.

Later, Charles is on the phone to Meena and tells her that he won’t be visiting her again.

Having hoped to use him for her own gain, she erupts, smashing the phone against the prison wall…

Kerry and Dan tell Amelia that Noah is bad news. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Amelia heed her dad's words of warning? (Image credit: ITV)

Also tonight, Laurel fights tears as she realises that she’s going to have to look outside of the village in order to find a home that she can afford, and Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia that Noah is trouble…

There is no episode of Emmerdale tomorrow, Tuesday 1st March, but it continues on Wednesday 2nd March from 7.00pm on ITV.