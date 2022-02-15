‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Marlon Dingle’s pop-up leaves Bob Hope feeling deflated!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Friday 25th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Bob Hope’s hurt when Marlon Dingle takes his business elsewhere in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Bob Hope helped out Marlon Dingle earlier this week when he offered him the use of his cafe to set up a pop-up restaurant in the evenings.
Marlon has just been re-hired as The Woolpack’s chef and he’s been busy putting together a new menu for when the village pub finally reopens.
It’s a bit of step down for Marlon because he used to own the pub with his cousin Chas until they were forced to sell it at the beginning of the year.
The Woollie was bought by Chas and Marlon’s cousin Charity, who’s taken Marlon back on but isn’t 100 per cent convince by his ideas for the new menu…
As he waits for the pub’s doors to open again, Marlon’s hit on the idea of setting up a pop-up restaurant, which is the perfect way to get back into the swing of things and try out his new new ideas on the locals…
Turns out that the pop-up restaurant at the cafe has been a success so Marlon suggests moving it to a bigger venue…
Given that Bob gave Marlon the opportunity to have a pop-up event, he can’t help but feel hurt by Marlon wanting to take his business elsewhere!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
