Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton tells the police the truth about Kyle?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022 on ITV.
Matty Barton is on a quest for the truth in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)
Not happy with the secrets and lies over what really happened the day Al Chapman was killed, Matty does his best to persuade Moira and Amy that they need to go to the police.
They arent convinced, but when Kyle insists he can’t go to school because he misses his dad, Amy and Moira’s concerns only grow.
Somehow Amy manages to negotiate with Kyle that if he goes to school, then she’ll ask if Cain will see him. But is Kyle seeing his dad in jail really the answer? Moira isn't convinced, but will Amy persuade her?
Elsewhere, cheating Chas is emotional after finding some of Faith’s old possessions.
Supported by Paddy in her grief, Chas is grateful for her family as she and Eve decorate the Christmas tree.
Later, a family dinner with Rhona and Marlon leaves Chas more in love and grateful for Paddy and Eve than ever before - but are her lies about to come crumbling down around her?
After a wholesome afternoon with Paddy and Eve, Chas is finally ready to put Al in the past and appreciate her little family... will her happy family unit last for long?
Elsewhere, Mandy’s horrified to find Vinny battered and bruised... and soon Vinny is apologizing to Mandy for his recent behavior. Feeling for her grieving son, Mandy offers Vinny a room at the Dingles. But how will Vinny react when Mandy suggests renting Mill rather than selling it?
There is more drama at Home Farm when Gabby and Dawn sift through the nanny applications. Kim is thrilled that competition is brewing and soon she is giving the pair their first joint task.
Also, Marlon bumps into a weary Naomi, desperate to find work in the village, he begins to form a plan.
Emmerdale continues on ITV on Tuesday at 7:30 pm (OR Wednesday at 7:30pm. Transmission day to be confirmed due to football).
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
