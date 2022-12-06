Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton tells the police the truth about Kyle?

Will Matty Barton go to the police about Kyle?

Matty Barton is on a quest for the truth in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Not happy with the secrets and lies over what really happened the day Al Chapman was killed, Matty does his best to persuade Moira and Amy that they need to go to the police.

They arent convinced, but when Kyle insists he can’t go to school because he misses his dad, Amy and Moira’s concerns only grow.

Somehow Amy manages to negotiate with Kyle that if he goes to school, then she’ll ask if Cain will see him. But is Kyle seeing his dad in jail really the answer? Moira isn't convinced, but will Amy persuade her?

Moira and Amy have got their work cut out with a troubled Kyle. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, cheating Chas is emotional after finding some of Faith’s old possessions.

Supported by Paddy in her grief, Chas is grateful for her family as she and Eve decorate the Christmas tree.

Later, a family dinner with Rhona and Marlon leaves Chas more in love and grateful for Paddy and Eve than ever before - but are her lies about to come crumbling down around her?

After a wholesome afternoon with Paddy and Eve, Chas is finally ready to put Al in the past and appreciate her little family... will her happy family unit last for long?

How long can Chas keep her secrets hidden? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mandy’s horrified to find Vinny battered and bruised... and soon Vinny is apologizing to Mandy for his recent behavior. Feeling for her grieving son, Mandy offers Vinny a room at the Dingles. But how will Vinny react when Mandy suggests renting Mill rather than selling it?

Mandy worries about Vinny when she finds him bruised and beaten. (Image credit: ITV)

There is more drama at Home Farm when Gabby and Dawn sift through the nanny applications. Kim is thrilled that competition is brewing and soon she is giving the pair their first joint task.

Also, Marlon bumps into a weary Naomi, desperate to find work in the village, he begins to form a plan.

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Tuesday at 7:30 pm (OR Wednesday at 7:30pm. Transmission day to be confirmed due to football).