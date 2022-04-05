Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla gives a killer performance in court!

Meena Jutla takes to the stand but will she admits to any of her killings and crimes?

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla serves up her side of the story in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been banged up for weeks on end, Meena's had ages to prepare for her moment to speak out in court. And she's been looking forward to it.

So when her barrister advised her not to take the stand during her trial, after days of listening to various witnesses speak out, Meena refused. But will she live to regret her decision?

Planning to make out she's meek and mild-mannered, Meena arrives in the courtroom fresh from her prison cell where she's been rehearsing her performance like mad.

Ever the master manipulator she soon has everyone hanging off her every word as the likes of Liam, Leyla and co watch on in horror. The jury lap up the act.

Meena pretends to be meek and mild. (Image credit: ITV)

The real Meena: a serial killer who threw Leanna Cavanagh from a bridge. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam, Leyla and co are aghast as Meena puts on a show, seemingly fooling the jury. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the serial killer's act save herself from a life behind bars?

At Smithy, Rhona is exhausted.

Since Marlon had his stroke, she's been juggling a gazillion plates. In between visits to see her fiance in hospital, Rhona's been looking after the kids and her mum and attempting to hold down her job. It's just too much.

Rhona's running herself ragged what with hospital visits to see Marlon and the demands of running a family and a business. (Image credit: ITV)

As Bear pitches in and heads to the hospital to spend time with Marlon, Rhona is crumbling at home. She's determined to hide her struggle from her family but can how much longer can the vet keep up the act?

Exhausted and overloaded: how much longer can Rhona hold it together before she cracks? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere. Belle begins a new journey and starts training to become a meditation teacher. She's bored at the B&B and wants more from her life.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.