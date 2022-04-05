Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla gives a killer performance in court!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Meena Jutla serves up her side of the story in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been banged up for weeks on end, Meena's had ages to prepare for her moment to speak out in court. And she's been looking forward to it.
So when her barrister advised her not to take the stand during her trial, after days of listening to various witnesses speak out, Meena refused. But will she live to regret her decision?
Planning to make out she's meek and mild-mannered, Meena arrives in the courtroom fresh from her prison cell where she's been rehearsing her performance like mad.
Ever the master manipulator she soon has everyone hanging off her every word as the likes of Liam, Leyla and co watch on in horror. The jury lap up the act.
Will the serial killer's act save herself from a life behind bars?
At Smithy, Rhona is exhausted.
Since Marlon had his stroke, she's been juggling a gazillion plates. In between visits to see her fiance in hospital, Rhona's been looking after the kids and her mum and attempting to hold down her job. It's just too much.
As Bear pitches in and heads to the hospital to spend time with Marlon, Rhona is crumbling at home. She's determined to hide her struggle from her family but can how much longer can the vet keep up the act?
Elsewhere. Belle begins a new journey and starts training to become a meditation teacher. She's bored at the B&B and wants more from her life.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.