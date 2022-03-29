Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla's EVIL PRISON PLAN is coming together…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 8 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Meena Jutla is up to no good in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
In prison, Meena Jutla has been working on her prison guard, and her efforts to charm him seem to be paying off!
With her trial just around the corner, master manipulator Meena needs all the help she can get as she prepares to fight the list of crimes that stand to see her kept behind bars for the foreseeable.
So when Prison Officer Beeker breaks the rules by slipping Meena a choccy bar and, later on, a newspaper she's thrilled to see her flirty comments have done the trick.
Enjoying the power she's gained over the taken-in guard, Meena's given another ego boost as she looks at the paper as she's made front-page news.
As Meena basks in the sick glory of it all, the serial killer braces herself for her upcoming performance in the courtroom and prepares to do battle with her sister Manpreet.
Is the poor prison officer set to become collateral damage in Meena's latest sick plan?
Elsewhere, following events at yesterday's christening, shocked Gabby has teamed up with Dawn. As the pair set out together, they're soon sent reeling by a shock discovery…
Also, Al's conscience kicks in.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
