'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla's KILLER PROOF revealed!

Is Meena Jutla's trinket box is about to be found?

Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla might be about to come unstuck in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Serial killer Meena Jutla thinks she can outsmart everyone. And having got away with a string of murders in plain sight who could blame her?

Given all that happened last week when she set out to gas her hostages Vinny and Manpreet to death, though the dramatic outcome is up in the air, the need for evidence remains vital especially with Liv doing time for a murder she didn't commit.

As Leyla and Jacob survey the damage which has been wreaked at Liam's allotment, will the pair notice Meena's trinket box poking out of the soil? With the ornament jam-packed with evidence of her murders, it's incriminating, to say the least…

Jacob and Leyla survey the damage at Liam's allotment. (Image credit: ITV)

With a huge debt hanging over his head, Jai's still desperate to raise some much-needed funds.

Having tried various loan companies to clear the fine he's been given, Jai takes a punt and puts in an application in his girlfriend Laurel's name...

Will his law-breaking plan work?

Jai secretly applies for a loan in his girlfriend Laurel's name. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, with Kerry out of the village, Chloe takes the opportunity to start seeing Noah again. And Chas is upset when she fails to get hold of her moved-away son Aaron.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.