Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle BETRAYS her husband Cain

Moira Dingle decides Kyle's needs must come before Cain's orders!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle puts her marriage on the line on New Year's Eve (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle is going out of her mind with worry and stress.

Her jailed hubby has insisted she's not to talk to his estranged sibling Caleb who's offering to help out with the Kyle situation, which is getting more intense by the minute.

But with Cain stuck in jail — having taken the rap for his son Kyle's hushed-up accidental murder of Al Chapman — there's not much the Dingle can do if people want to defy him.

And his very own wife Moira is about to do just that.

Cain took a gun and confronted Al Chapman after discovering he'd been having an affair with his married sister Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Kyle ended up pulling the trigger and killing Al leaving Cain to instruct his son to keep quiet while he took the blame. (Image credit: ITV)

With Kyle in total pieces about the tragic accident and that his daddy is in jail because of him, his mums Moira and Amy decide the little boy's needs must be the priority and agree to take up Caleb's lifeline.

Has Moira just put her marriage in danger? Cain's going to flip when he finds out she's colluding with 'the enemy'…

Cain has had an unwanted visitor in prison – his long-lost brother Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

There's a frosty atmos in the shop where David is stewing over Jacob's hurtful behaviour.

David has been hurt by his son Jacob who pretended his dad was the village doctor Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

The shopkeeper was horrified to hear his son had told his mates that village doctor Liam Cavanagh was his dad. Stung to think that Jacob is ashamed of him, David's not really in a talking mood.

Can Jacob find the right words to explain his way out of the hole and get David back onside?

Bernice continues on her journey to become more informed about the menopause and tries to drum up recruits for her support group.

When Pollard mentions a job at the B&B, unemployed Bernice's ears prick up…

At the Woolie, Bob is getting ready to DJ at the New Year's Eve do but is crushed when his music choices are deemed out-of-date.

Will the party pass muster?

Emmerdale continues from 7.00pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full festive listings.