Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle LOSES something VERY important
Airs Tuesday 18th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is in a blind panic in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV guide for full listings).
A meeting between Moira Dingle and her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Charity, starts out quite well.
Having been made 'best woman' by her brother Mack, Moira decides to invite his bride-to-be over for tea and cake.
As Moira shows Charity photos of Mack as a kid, she's given a great idea about what to get her new husband as a wedding present when Moira reveals he was a fan of the American kids' TV show The A-Team.
But the friendly chat soon disintegrates and when the women end up scrapping in Moira's hay barn, the farmer drops the wedding rings she was meant to be looking after!
At the cafe, Bernice has planned to spice up the vibe at her menopause meet-up group by organising a life-drawing class!
But when the model drops out at the last minute, it's Bernice who steps in.
Heath Hope, meanwhile, has got wind that a naked woman is going to be posing in the cafe but as Elliot is roped in to snap a pic, the teens are horrified to clock it's Bernice who's in the all together!
Samson tries to explain himself to Amelia. Given that he's been so horrible to her, will she allow him to tell the story of his mum's heartbreaking death?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!