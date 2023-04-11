Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle LOSES something VERY important

Moira Dingle loses Charity and Mack's wedding rings in the hay!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is in a blind panic in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV guide for full listings).

A meeting between Moira Dingle and her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Charity, starts out quite well.

Having been made 'best woman' by her brother Mack, Moira decides to invite his bride-to-be over for tea and cake.

When Charity and Moira get together ahead of the wedding, it soon turns nasty! (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira shows Charity photos of Mack as a kid, she's given a great idea about what to get her new husband as a wedding present when Moira reveals he was a fan of the American kids' TV show The A-Team.

The A-Team! Charity learns Mack was a big fan of the 80s TV show. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

But the friendly chat soon disintegrates and when the women end up scrapping in Moira's hay barn, the farmer drops the wedding rings she was meant to be looking after!

The women end up scrapping in the barn! (Image credit: ITV)

Charity is convinced Moira would prefer her brother Mack to be marrying someone else. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira realises to her horror that she's lost the wedding bands… (Image credit: ITV)

At the cafe, Bernice has planned to spice up the vibe at her menopause meet-up group by organising a life-drawing class!

Bernice organises a life drawing class to spice things up in her menopause meet up. (Image credit: ITV)

But when the model drops out at the last minute, it's Bernice who steps in.

But when the model pulls out, organiser Bernice decides to do it herself! (Image credit: ITV)

Heath Hope, meanwhile, has got wind that a naked woman is going to be posing in the cafe but as Elliot is roped in to snap a pic, the teens are horrified to clock it's Bernice who's in the all together!

Bernice whips her clothes off… (Image credit: ITV)

… leaving her meet up members aghast! (Image credit: ITV)

Samson tries to explain himself to Amelia. Given that he's been so horrible to her, will she allow him to tell the story of his mum's heartbreaking death?

Will Amelia allow Samson to explain why he's treated her so badly? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.