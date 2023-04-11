Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle LOSES something VERY important

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Tuesday 18th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Charity and Moira Dingle.
Moira Dingle loses Charity and Mack's wedding rings in the hay! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is in a blind panic in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV guide for full listings).

A meeting between Moira Dingle and her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Charity, starts out quite well.

Having been made 'best woman' by her brother Mack, Moira decides to invite his bride-to-be over for tea and cake.

Charity

When Charity and Moira get together ahead of the wedding, it soon turns nasty! (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira shows Charity photos of Mack as a kid, she's given a great idea about what to get her new husband as a wedding present when Moira reveals he was a fan of the American kids' TV show The A-Team.

The A-Team

The A-Team! Charity learns Mack was a big fan of the 80s TV show. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

But the friendly chat soon disintegrates and when the women end up scrapping in Moira's hay barn, the farmer drops the wedding rings she was meant to be looking after!

Charity

The women end up scrapping in the barn! (Image credit: ITV)

Charity

Charity is convinced Moira would prefer her brother Mack to be marrying someone else. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity

Moira realises to her horror that she's lost the wedding bands… (Image credit: ITV)

At the cafe, Bernice has planned to spice up the vibe at her menopause meet-up group by organising a life-drawing class!

Bernice

Bernice organises a life drawing class to spice things up in her menopause meet up. (Image credit: ITV)

But when the model drops out at the last minute, it's Bernice who steps in.

Bernice

But when the model pulls out, organiser Bernice decides to do it herself! (Image credit: ITV)

Heath Hope, meanwhile, has got wind that a naked woman is going to be posing in the cafe but as Elliot is roped in to snap a pic, the teens are horrified to clock it's Bernice who's in the all together!

Bernice

Bernice whips her clothes off… (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice

… leaving her meet up members aghast! (Image credit: ITV)

Samson tries to explain himself to Amelia. Given that he's been so horrible to her, will she allow him to tell the story of his mum's heartbreaking death?

Amelia Spencer and Samson Dingle spend some time together

Will Amelia allow Samson to explain why he's treated her so badly? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV

Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!