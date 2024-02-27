Emmerdale spoilers: Nate, Cain and Aaron team up and CRUSH Caleb

Nate ropes in Cain and Aaron to even the scores with Caleb who had an affair with his wife Tracy

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson crushes Caleb's cars in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Having got his dad Cain and his cousin Aaron on side, Nate Robinson is finally in a position of power.

He's determined to make Caleb pay for ruining his marriage to Tracy. And he's decided to hit his uncle where it hurts… his bank balance.

As the triumphant trio get rid of the last of Caleb's fleet of cars, Nate reveals there's one last thing to do and that's to take his uncle's beloved Bentley and crush it!

Nate has his eye on Caleb's fleet of cars… and his uncle's beloved Bentley. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mill, Caleb's hopping mad when he finds out his motors have gone and if that wasn't enough of a headache, he's got Ruby going on at him too.

His on-off wife wants reassurance that he's going to steer clear from Tracy from now on, hurt to have discovered their affair was about more than just sex.

Caleb and Tracy's affair was more than just physical. (Image credit: ITV)

With Ruby demanding that he turns Tracy against him, Caleb heads outside only to run into Nate who hands him the badge to his car, revealing that's all that's left of his fancy motor!

As Cain and Aaron loom into view, Caleb realises they're all in on the plan and when Ruby then wades in with a scathing comment, it's about as much humiliation as he can take.

Ruby's been hurt by her husband's Caleb's most recent fling. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Caleb take the hit and accept the payback or will he fight back?

Elsewhere, there's a huge relief for Mack who finds out no charges are being pressed against Charity.

Charity backs away when Mack tries to embrace his wife. (Image credit: ITV)

But things are far from fixed. As he goes to hug his fragile wife, she backs away.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.