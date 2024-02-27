Emmerdale spoilers: Nate, Cain and Aaron team up and CRUSH Caleb
Airs Wednesday 6th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson crushes Caleb's cars in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!
Having got his dad Cain and his cousin Aaron on side, Nate Robinson is finally in a position of power.
He's determined to make Caleb pay for ruining his marriage to Tracy. And he's decided to hit his uncle where it hurts… his bank balance.
As the triumphant trio get rid of the last of Caleb's fleet of cars, Nate reveals there's one last thing to do and that's to take his uncle's beloved Bentley and crush it!
At Mill, Caleb's hopping mad when he finds out his motors have gone and if that wasn't enough of a headache, he's got Ruby going on at him too.
His on-off wife wants reassurance that he's going to steer clear from Tracy from now on, hurt to have discovered their affair was about more than just sex.
With Ruby demanding that he turns Tracy against him, Caleb heads outside only to run into Nate who hands him the badge to his car, revealing that's all that's left of his fancy motor!
As Cain and Aaron loom into view, Caleb realises they're all in on the plan and when Ruby then wades in with a scathing comment, it's about as much humiliation as he can take.
Will Caleb take the hit and accept the payback or will he fight back?
Elsewhere, there's a huge relief for Mack who finds out no charges are being pressed against Charity.
But things are far from fixed. As he goes to hug his fragile wife, she backs away.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!