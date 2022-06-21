Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King in village CAR SMASH!

Nicola's panic leads her to make a mistake and smash into David's van.

Emmerdale's Nicola King is not coping at all in Tuesday's episode (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since she was attacked by a group of girls, Nicola King's world has completely shrunk.

Terrified and leaving in the grip of fear, Nicola doesn't want to leave the house and has become a prisoner in her own home.

Nicola was attacked by a group of girls and is now living in a permanent state of fear. (Image credit: ITV)

But rather than share her burden with her loved ones, Nicola is keeping quiet about just how bad she really feels.

Instead, she's latching on to any excuse to keep a steady stream of family members with her at home so she's not alone.

Later, Nicola finds herself in an impossible situation as she's the only one available to pick up the kids from school.

Trying to keep it together, the shaky mum gets in the car and starts the engine but is overwhelmed by thoughts of the attack.

In a panic, she slams her foot down and hits the accelerator which then smashes into David Metcalfe's van.

Nicola's behind the wheel when she's consumed by thoughts of the attack… (Image credit: ITV)

David is horrified when Nicola ploughs into his van. (Image credit: ITV)

As Nicola gets out of the car, she goes blank in the face of David who is stunned by what's just happened.

When David starts talking insurance, Nicola vanishes into the house but fails to reappear. Confused David knocks, asking her what's going on, she refuses to open up…

Nicola gets out of the car shocked at what's happened. (Image credit: ITV)

But when angry David starts going on about insurance details Nicola rushes home and barricades herself inside the house. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, there's more drama.

Having decided to have a hotel hook-up with secret lover Al, Chas Dingle is loving having a steamy secret to think about.

Chas Dingle is focussing on having an affair with Al so she doesn't have to face the fact that her mum Faith is dying. (Image credit: ITV)

But she's bought firmly back into her horrible reality with a scary bang when her mum Faith, who has terminal cancer, collapses after having chemo.

Chas is riddled with guilt when Faith collapses after chemo. With that, Chas cuts ties with Al who was looking forward to their hotel hook up. (Image credit: ITV)

Riddled with guilt, married Chas decides to end things with Al.

So is that it then?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.