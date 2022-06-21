Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King in village CAR SMASH!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 28th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King is not coping at all in Tuesday's episode (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Since she was attacked by a group of girls, Nicola King's world has completely shrunk.
Terrified and leaving in the grip of fear, Nicola doesn't want to leave the house and has become a prisoner in her own home.
But rather than share her burden with her loved ones, Nicola is keeping quiet about just how bad she really feels.
Instead, she's latching on to any excuse to keep a steady stream of family members with her at home so she's not alone.
Later, Nicola finds herself in an impossible situation as she's the only one available to pick up the kids from school.
Trying to keep it together, the shaky mum gets in the car and starts the engine but is overwhelmed by thoughts of the attack.
In a panic, she slams her foot down and hits the accelerator which then smashes into David Metcalfe's van.
As Nicola gets out of the car, she goes blank in the face of David who is stunned by what's just happened.
When David starts talking insurance, Nicola vanishes into the house but fails to reappear. Confused David knocks, asking her what's going on, she refuses to open up…
Elsewhere, there's more drama.
Having decided to have a hotel hook-up with secret lover Al, Chas Dingle is loving having a steamy secret to think about.
But she's bought firmly back into her horrible reality with a scary bang when her mum Faith, who has terminal cancer, collapses after having chemo.
Riddled with guilt, married Chas decides to end things with Al.
So is that it then?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.