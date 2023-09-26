Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle delivers a HEARTBREAKING blow to Chas

Paddy Dingle isn't happy to see a strange man at Chas' place when he comes to collect their daughter

When Paddy Dingle comes to collect Eve from her mum's place he's not expecting to find his ex, Chas, has got 'company'.

Though Chas' new friend Simon kipped on the couch, Paddy's annoyed when Chas makes no effort to explain who or what is going on.

Later, annoyed by his ex's attitude, Paddy takes the moral high ground and announces he wants their daughter living with him and Mandy from now on.

It's a low blow for Chas who retaliates by making a nasty remark about Mandy.

Leaving Eve at Tenant's, Chas walks home alone in floods of tears and, in an act of defiance, decides she's going to call 'Simon'.

Uh oh.

In the Woolpack, Charles tries to apologise to Tom for assaulting him. Will Belle's bloke forgive the troubled vicar?

