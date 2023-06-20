Emmerdale spoilers: RED FLAG! Cain Dingle knows Nate is LYING
Airs Friday 30th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is spying on his shifty son in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Nate Robinson has got his little daughter Frankie back in the village… but why?
These are all questions that are whirring around in his dad Cain Dingle's head ever since he clocked the return of his granddaughter who was taken to live in Nottingham by broken-hearted Tracy when Nate cheated on her.
When Nate starts creeping about making hushed phonecalls his Dingle dad is sure something suss is happening and decides to snoop on his son's every move and listen in on his calls!
Is Nate really up to something or is Cain way off base?
Elsewhere, Wendy has to decide what she's going to do now Victoria has found out she's been cheating on Bob with her colleague Liam.
At Dan Spencer's place, things are tense.
Amelia wants her dad to stop going on about dodgy Lloyd who came looking for her after connecting with the teen through her social media.
But Dan can't forget about it – and it seems Lloyd can't either.
The worried dad flips when creepy Lloyd somehow gets hold of his daughter's phone number and starts using it.
When Dan calls the police, will the detectives put a stop to the harassment?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!