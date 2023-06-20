Emmerdale spoilers: RED FLAG! Cain Dingle knows Nate is LYING

Cain Dingle is convinced his son Nate is up to something and is on a mission to find out what's going on…

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is spying on his shifty son in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Nate Robinson has got his little daughter Frankie back in the village… but why?

These are all questions that are whirring around in his dad Cain Dingle's head ever since he clocked the return of his granddaughter who was taken to live in Nottingham by broken-hearted Tracy when Nate cheated on her.

When Nate starts creeping about making hushed phonecalls his Dingle dad is sure something suss is happening and decides to snoop on his son's every move and listen in on his calls!

Is Nate really up to something or is Cain way off base?

Elsewhere, Wendy has to decide what she's going to do now Victoria has found out she's been cheating on Bob with her colleague Liam.

Wendy talks to Liam and has to make a decision about their affair. (Image credit: ITV)

At Dan Spencer's place, things are tense.

Amelia wants her dad to stop going on about dodgy Lloyd who came looking for her after connecting with the teen through her social media.

But Dan can't forget about it – and it seems Lloyd can't either.

The worried dad flips when creepy Lloyd somehow gets hold of his daughter's phone number and starts using it.

When Dan calls the police, will the detectives put a stop to the harassment?

Amelia's social media presence has been worrying her loved ones. (Image credit: ITV)

