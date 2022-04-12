Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk KICKS OUT her MUM for suggesting she should split from Marlon

Rhona Goskirk kicks off when her mum Mary says she should break up with Marlon.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk has a bust up with her mum in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona's been struggling to keep all the plates spinning since her fiance Marlon had a stroke.

She's looking after their kids, the house, her mum Mary, and visiting hospitalised Marlon every day.

It's definitely taking its toll but she wouldn't have it any other way.

But her mum Mary reckons it's all getting too much for Rhona and is about to make a suggestion that pushes every single one of Rhona's buttons.

While Mary offloads to Faith about her daughter, Rhona visits Marlon. He's exhausted which doesn't bode well for their meeting with a consultant about next steps.

Marlon is still in hospital following his stroke which has left him paralysed down his right side.

The couple is devastated to be told that it's too soon for Marlon to go home.

In bits, exhausted Rhona returns to the village and fumes to find her mum in the pub with Faith.

As a fraught conversation gets going, Mary tells Rhona that being Marlon's carer at home will be too much for her. Urging her to consider herself and the kids, Mary then suggests Rhona splits from Marlon.

Her comment is a red rag to a bull for frazzled Rhona who explodes at Mary for even thinking such a thing. Appalled at her insensitivity Rhona tells her mum she wants her out of her house.

Will the mum and daughter make amends?

Frazzled Rhona is outraged when her mum says she should split from Marlon rather than be his carer. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, a suspicious Chas shares her concerns about Al and Belle with his girlfriend Kerry.

So far Kerry's been totally chill about Al and Belle going into partnership but Chas' comments about the situation changes everything.

After a chat with Chas, Kerry starts to worry that Al fancies Belle. Is the business partnership between he and Belle above board or is Al up to his old tricks? (Image credit: ITV)

With Chas having told Kerry that she's concerned about how much time Al is spending with Belle, the beautician is now on red alert.

Has Chas stirred up trouble where there is none… or is Al being shady?

Kerry starting to wonder whether she can trust her boyfriend Al. (Image credit: ITV)

