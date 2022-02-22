‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Rhona Goskirk plans a proposal for Marlon Dingle!

Rhona Goskirk has an idea about how to make it up to Marlon in Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV,7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk’s relationship is teetering on the brink after he found out that she had been in touch with her ex, Pierce Harris, before he died, and has been in touch with his son, Marcus!

Rapist and murderer Pierce had contacted Rhona from prison. After revealing that he was ill and didn’t have long to live, he asked for her help in finding his son, who he was estranged from.

Rhona managed to find Marcus, but Pierce died before he got to meet his son. And since then Rhona and Marcus have stayed in touch.

Marcus Dean has been visiting Rhona Goskirk. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona, however, couldn’t bring herself to reveal the truth to her partner Marlon, especially as he was wrongly accused for the murder of Graham Foster and went to prison for the crime committed by Pierce.

Marlon made these shocking discoveries when he caught the tail-end of a conversation between Rhona and Kim.

Kim had been questioning Rhona about her connection to Marcus Dean, the handsome stranger she’s been spotted with around the village.

Marlon was devastated to discover what Rhona's been up to. (Image credit: ITV)

Having had a brush with Marcus’ evil dad herself, Kim was shocked to discover the young man’s identity…

Just then Marlon walked in on the conversation and Rhona was forced to fess up.

Now Marlon can’t believe that Rhona’s been keeping secrets from him and is now questioning if they have a future together…

He’s admitted to Paddy that he doesn’t think he’ll be able to forgive Rhona.

Rhona, however, is determined to make things right between them so she decides to propose to Marlon!

Kim has some bad news for Laurel. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kim tells Laurel that she’s found a buyer for Mulberry Cottage and that she’s got 30 days to vacate the property.

Laurel's gutted to learn she's got to leave Mulberry Cottage! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Kim asks Jai for his shares in HOP and in return says she’ll give him enough money to pay off his loan and put a deposit on Mulberry. What will he do?

Kim has a business proposition for Jai. What will he do? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, how will the support group react at their second meeting when they find out Charles has been visiting Meena in prison?

It's the second meeting for Charles' support group. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles has a confession for the support group… how will they react? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.