Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona is given HEARTBREAKING news about baby Ivy
Airs Wednesday 7th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle is blindsided in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Gus having taken baby Ivy back full-time, Rhona is already hurting.
She's finding it excruciating to be separated from the baby and is hopeful that Gus might be up for discussing co-parenting.
But when the exes get together with Marlon and Mary in the Woolpack, Rhona's utterly blindsided when Gus reveals he's not going to be able to entertain a co-parenting set up as he's taking Ivy to live in France!
Given that Rhona is completely attached to Ivy – who was born from an embryo she and Gus created when they were married and trying for kids – how will she handle the bombshell?
Can Rhona let go?
Elsewhere, while Ruby tries to find out why Caleb was arguing with their son Nicky, Tracy reels when her estranged husband Nate arrives home with a plan.
Will she agree to let him move back in so they can raise Frankie together?
Tom and Belle tell Mandy that they're scaling back their wedding plans and have decided not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen.
Does the glint in Mandy's eye suggest she has other ideas?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
