Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton assaults Joe… will he survive?
Airs Thursday 27th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Joe Tate is in trouble when Ross grabs him in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The net is closing in on Joe Tate.
At Home Farm, as Kim Tate inches closer towards exposing him, she's unaware that one of his secrets is staring her in the face. Her married stepdaughter Dawn who's been having a torrid affair with him.
Is Kim going to find out about the cheats – and Joe Tate's other shady activities?
Joe panics when Noah Dingle has another flashback to the night of the limo crash. This one is the most illuminating so far…
Is his brother about to find out what Joe was up to that night?
Having a right day of it, later, Joe is suffering another of his mysterious dizzy spells, Ross Barton lynches him.
Threatening Joe, Ross takes him to an empty barn, determined to get truth out of him.
But with Joe's health on the wane, will he survive his ordeal with Ross? And will Ross get the answers he's looking for?
At Smithy, April has come to a decision.
Though she's been keen to distance herself from her stillbirth ordeal, the teenager has decided she wants to register her baby daughter's birth.
As Marlon and Rhona process April's call to action, the parents are stunned when she goes on to add that she wants to return to school, as well.
Is it too much too soon for April – or just what the troubled teen needs?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
