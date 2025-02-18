Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton assaults Joe… will he survive?

Emmerdale's Joe Tate is in trouble when Ross grabs him in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The net is closing in on Joe Tate.

At Home Farm, as Kim Tate inches closer towards exposing him, she's unaware that one of his secrets is staring her in the face. Her married stepdaughter Dawn who's been having a torrid affair with him.

Is Kim going to find out about the cheats – and Joe Tate's other shady activities?

Is Kim about to find out that Joe and Dawn are having an affair? (Image credit: ITV)

Joe panics when Noah Dingle has another flashback to the night of the limo crash. This one is the most illuminating so far…

Is his brother about to find out what Joe was up to that night?

Noah Dingle has another flashback... will this one reveal the truth about the night he was spiked? (Image credit: ITV)

Having a right day of it, later, Joe is suffering another of his mysterious dizzy spells, Ross Barton lynches him.

Ross Barton grabs Joe Tate and locks him up in an empty barn (Image credit: ITV)

Threatening Joe, Ross takes him to an empty barn, determined to get truth out of him.

But with Joe's health on the wane, will he survive his ordeal with Ross? And will Ross get the answers he's looking for?

At Smithy, April has come to a decision.

Though she's been keen to distance herself from her stillbirth ordeal, the teenager has decided she wants to register her baby daughter's birth.

April has made some big decisions (Image credit: ITV)

As Marlon and Rhona process April's call to action, the parents are stunned when she goes on to add that she wants to return to school, as well.

Marlon and Rhona learn she wants to register her stillborn baby daughter's birth AND return to school (Image credit: ITV)

Is it too much too soon for April – or just what the troubled teen needs?