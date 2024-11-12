Emmerdale spoilers: Ross gets busted by snooping Steph!

On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale, will Ross's dodgy dealings be exposed after he is caught-in-the-act by Steph!

Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr) has only been back in the village for five minutes and he is already up to no good on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Ross is in cahoots with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), who is out for payback on Caleb Miligan (William Ash).



Jai has a score to settle with crafty Caleb, who has managed to CON him out of a whole LOT of money!



Jai wants Ross's help to STEAL some of Caleb's valuable stock from the haulage company.



While Jai distracts employee Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) at the depot, Ross moves in to STEAL one of the vans!



Ross speeds off to a barn to unload the stolen goods.



But he's in for a shock when Caleb's daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), catches loverboy Ross in the act!



Steph demands to know WHAT Ross is planning.



Can Ross keep Steph on side?



Or will she run straight to daddy Caleb to spill the beans?

Boxing bad boy Ross Barton is back on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Kim Tate's (Claire King) marriage to husband No.4, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), is on the rocks.



Kim was furious when she found out Will had secretly slept with his ex-wife, Rose Jackson, earlier this year.



Naturally in true vengeful Kim Tate style, she anonymously blackmailed and later lured unsuspecting Will into a trap in the woods.



Forcing him to dig his own grave!



As the tension continues at Home Farm, Will remains hopeful that Kim will agree to marriage mediation.



But Kim has other ideas and offers him £100,000 to get out of her life as quickly as possible!



Will he accept Kim's pay-off?

Kim offers husband Will £100,000 to pack his bags and leave on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Is This The End Of Kim And Will? | Emmerdale - YouTube Watch On

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX