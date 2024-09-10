Emmerdale spoilers: Kim is kidnapped in the woods in sickening twist
Airs Thursday 19th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Will Taylor sets out to save Kim who has been kidnapped in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)! But who's pulling the strings?
Having been given the money by Caleb, Will Taylor has everything his blackmailer requires. Or so he thinks.
Poised to hand over the cash and be done with the whole messy stressy business, Will does the decent thing and tells his business partner Jimmy he's sold his shares to Caleb.
Jimmy's furious but Will's laser focused on the job in hand. He hasn't got time to listen to Jimmy and instead heads home where Kim is preparing lunch.
But when Will turns up at Home Farm there's no sign of his wife and the food is all burned.
As his mind starts whirring, worried about what might have become of Kim seeing as he's an enemy on his case, Will's put out of his misery when he receives a call from his blackmailer to say they've kidnapped his wife!
Panicking, Will obeys as he's given instructions to come to a remote woodland with the cash.
As he starts running into the trees, to his horror, Will spots Kim lying on the woodland floor.
But as he rushes over to tend to his wife, he's sickened and spooked to discover it's a mannequin dressed in Kim's clothes!
More instructions eerily follow, taking spooked Will deeper into the forest…
Will he find Kim? Is she alive? And just who is this devious blackmailer?
At Holdgate, Dawn's found a bunch of money and wants an explanation from her husband Billy.
Thinking on his feet, Billy manages to placate his wife, telling Dawn it's money for a savings account and was meant to be a surprise.
Later, when Dawn's back is turned, Billy makes a shifty phone call asking for more 'work'.
What's he up to?
At the cafe, Ryan tries to convince Gail to move in with him after finding out she's looking for a new place to live.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
