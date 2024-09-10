Emmerdale spoilers: Kim is kidnapped in the woods in sickening twist

Will is lured to a woodland when Kim is abducted. But is it a hoax or are he and his wife in grave danger?

Emmerdale's Will Taylor sets out to save Kim who has been kidnapped in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)! But who's pulling the strings?

Having been given the money by Caleb, Will Taylor has everything his blackmailer requires. Or so he thinks.

Poised to hand over the cash and be done with the whole messy stressy business, Will does the decent thing and tells his business partner Jimmy he's sold his shares to Caleb.

Caleb lends Will the money he needs to pay off his blackmailer (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy's furious but Will's laser focused on the job in hand. He hasn't got time to listen to Jimmy and instead heads home where Kim is preparing lunch.

But when Will turns up at Home Farm there's no sign of his wife and the food is all burned.

As his mind starts whirring, worried about what might have become of Kim seeing as he's an enemy on his case, Will's put out of his misery when he receives a call from his blackmailer to say they've kidnapped his wife!

Panicking, Will obeys as he's given instructions to come to a remote woodland with the cash.

As he starts running into the trees, to his horror, Will spots Kim lying on the woodland floor.

Will is horrified when he arrives at a woodland, on his blackmailer's instructions, and spots his kidnapped wife Kim lying on the ground… (Image credit: ITV)

But as he rushes over to tend to his wife, he's sickened and spooked to discover it's a mannequin dressed in Kim's clothes!

More instructions eerily follow, taking spooked Will deeper into the forest…

Will he find Kim? Is she alive? And just who is this devious blackmailer?

Will discovers 'Kim' is a mannequin dressed in his wife's clothes! (Image credit: ITV)

At Holdgate, Dawn's found a bunch of money and wants an explanation from her husband Billy.

Dawn's found a wodge of cash and confronts Billy about it. (Image credit: ITV)

Thinking on his feet, Billy manages to placate his wife, telling Dawn it's money for a savings account and was meant to be a surprise.

Later, when Dawn's back is turned, Billy makes a shifty phone call asking for more 'work'.

What's he up to?

Billy makes a secret phone call asking for 'more work'. (Image credit: ITV)

At the cafe, Ryan tries to convince Gail to move in with him after finding out she's looking for a new place to live.

Ryan asks Gail to move in with him. (Image credit: ITV)

