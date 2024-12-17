Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan steels herself for a Christmas Day from hell
Airs Christmas Eve 2024 at 7.00pm on ITV.
It's Christmas Eve and Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan can only take so much more of her abusive dad (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ruby Miligan has been tolerating her dad Anthony knowing that she'll lose her daughter Steph if she doesn't.
But having her father, who abused her throughout her childhood, in her home is killing her.
With him clearly living in an alternative reality, seemingly refusing to even acknowledge or reference any wrongdoing on his part, Anthony is sniping around, criticising Ruby at every turn.
Knowing Christmas Day is going to be almost impossible to bear, Ruby braces herself to give her husband Caleb and daughter Steph the festive jolly day are hoping for, unaware of the abhorrent crime that's gone unchecked at the heart of the family.
Will Ruby be able to keep it together or is she on the verge of collapse?
Elsewhere, there's horror for Marlon at Smithy where April acts out her angst, hitting the bottle and tearing into her loved ones…
Meanwhile, Belle is desperate to find out what really became of her pet Piper – so much so that she's thinking about visiting Tom in prison to insist on the truth.
See our TV Guide for full Christmas listings and to find out when to catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.