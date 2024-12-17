Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan steels herself for a Christmas Day from hell

It's Christmas Eve and Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan can only take so much more of her abusive dad (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Miligan has been tolerating her dad Anthony knowing that she'll lose her daughter Steph if she doesn't.

But having her father, who abused her throughout her childhood, in her home is killing her.

With him clearly living in an alternative reality, seemingly refusing to even acknowledge or reference any wrongdoing on his part, Anthony is sniping around, criticising Ruby at every turn.

Anthony abused his daughter Ruby throughout her childhood. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing Christmas Day is going to be almost impossible to bear, Ruby braces herself to give her husband Caleb and daughter Steph the festive jolly day are hoping for, unaware of the abhorrent crime that's gone unchecked at the heart of the family.

Will Ruby be able to keep it together or is she on the verge of collapse?

Elsewhere, there's horror for Marlon at Smithy where April acts out her angst, hitting the bottle and tearing into her loved ones…

Underage April shocks everyone by getting plastered. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon, Rhona and Leo are horrified by her nasty drunken barbs. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Belle is desperate to find out what really became of her pet Piper – so much so that she's thinking about visiting Tom in prison to insist on the truth.

Belle and Vinny recently discovered Piper's coffin was empty. (Image credit: ITV)

See our TV Guide for full Christmas listings and to find out when to catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.