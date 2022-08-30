Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra Flaherty gets Liv back on the booze!

Emmerdale 's Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) changes tack in her plan to split up Liv (Isobel Steele) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) in Wednesday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems there isn’t anything that Sandra won’t do for money.

Back in July, a thug called Terry (Neil Bell) turned up in the village claiming that Sandra owed him £4,000, so Liv and Vinny paid him off… but it later turned out that he was in cahoots with Sandra and the scheming pair split the money between them!

On top of that, we’ve also seen Sandra blackmailing poor Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) over their one-night stand and helping herself to the tips jar at the beauty salon where she works.

Sandra knows her daughter is sitting on a pile of money inherited from her dad, Gordon, and she’s desperate to get her sticky mitts on Liv’s cash…

As she said a few weeks ago, she wants to rinse the girl of every penny!

Although she’s managed to convince Liv that she’s a reformed character who’s determined to stay sober and make a life for herself, Vinny’s had his suspicions about his mum-in-law’s true motives right from the start.

So now Sandra needs to get Vinny out of the picture to make it easier to manipulate Liv and get to the golden egg, as it were…

She’s already tried to drive a wedge between the couple by planting seeds of doubt in Liv’s mind about the future of her marriage…

With Liv being asexual, Sandra tried to insinuate that Vinny was being tempted to stray by Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

Unfortunately, that plan seems to have failed so now Sandra’s playing on Liv’s alcoholism…

Liv’s been sober for ages now, but Sandra knows that just one sip of the demon drink could tempt her back into her old ways…

And that could cause major ructions between Liv and Vinny.

When the mother and daughter are in the pub, Sandra seizes the opportunity to sneakily switch Liv’s alcohol-free beverage for a similar drink with booze in it!

Liv recoils when she takes her first sip… and begins to worry about what it might mean for her. Could it send her spiralling back into alcoholism?

Meanwhile, Sandra can’t resist using it to stir things between Vinny and Liv…

When Vinny confronts Liv, she ends up storming off in a rage…

As Sandra watches on, a smile creeps onto Sandra’s face…

Is her plan starting to work?

Meanwhile, as Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) refuses to go to the police and provide the names of the other girls who were there on the night of the attack, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) berates Charles Anderson (Kevin Methurin) for siding with his daughter.

With Nicola determined to get retribution, the vicar’s worried about what she will do next…

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and his sister Chas Kirk (Lucy Pargeter) have decided that their terminally ill mum Faith (Sally Dexter) has to be supervised if she wants to see her grandkids.

As well as displaying some erratic behaviour, Faith collapsed a few weeks ago and woke up in hospital confused and unable to see… so her son and daughter are worried that something terrible will happen if she’s left alone with their kids.

Not one to do as she’s told, Faith plots a way to see her grandchildren Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and have some fun…

And the kids get a big surprise when their gran surprises them with a chameleon she’s stolen from the vets!

Unfortunately, the colourful creature escapes and Faith’s plan soon unravels when it turns up on the bar of The Woolpack!

Failing to see the funny side, Chas and Cain aren’t happy about their mum’s latest stunt and as Faith begs them not to stop her making memories with her grandchildren they are adamant that she can’t see their kids without supervision.

Faith accepts their decision but she’s upset to realise that she’s being denied yet another of life’s pleasures because of her illness…

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.