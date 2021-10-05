'Emmerdale' spoilers: SHOCK for Kim Tate as Will makes a grisly CONFESSION!

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is told a deadly secret in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Tate matriarch and super-bitch Kim has had a hand in many a shady shenanigan over the years. But nothing quite prepares her a confession Will is about to make.

When Priya and Ellis approach Kim to ask if they can move the base camp of the survival event they're throwing on Home Farm land, Kim can't help but notice Will has a real problem with the idea.

Ellis and Priya ask if they can move their base camp on Home Farm land. (Image credit: ITV)

Will is uneasy about Priya and Ellis' request and Kim wants to know why. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim's determined to find out what's going on and after pushing Will, he caves and tells her.

Kim's jaw drops when he admits he's buried a body on Home Farm right where Priya and Ellis want to set up their base camp!

Having told Kim about the body will Will explain everything and reveal why there's a corpse stashed on the Tate estate?

Is Kim about to get clued in on the Taylors' terrible secret about DI Malone's murder which they worked so hard to cover up?

Meanwhile, heartbreak is headed Rishi's way and he has absolutely no idea.

He's all excited as he's had a tattoo to demonstrate his love for Manpreet. But his wife just isn't on the same page any more and tells him they're through!

Rishi has had a tattoo for Manpreet… (Image credit: ITV)

… but it's too late for Manpreet who tells him their marriage is over! (Image credit: ITV)

Is this really the end for the couple? Or will Rishi manage to persuade Manpreet to change her mind and give their romance another chance?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.