Emmerdale spoilers: Sickened Belle King disocvers she's pregnant!

Emmerdale's Belle King discovers she's pregnant in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Poor Belle King has been the victim of coercive control and domestic violence at the hands of her husband Tom.

When Tom pressured Belle into starting a family with him, she hid her birth control and secretly kept taking it to prevent the chances of her getting pregnant.

However, when Tom exposed her secret, he violently lashed out and punched her in the stomach.

Although Tom would be over the moon that his wife is expecting a baby, it's a completely different story for Belle when she finds out she's pregnant.

With the terror and abuse she's suffering at home, bringing a baby into the world is the last thing on Belle's mind.

After making the baby discovery, Belle pretends to be ill to hide her pregnancy from Tom and Mandy Dingle.

She later registers to visit the doctor with nurse Wendy Posner's support, feeling worried about her options.

Elsewhere, there's a charged moment between friends Gabby Thomas and Vinny Dingle.

