Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan makes a sickening discovery
Airs Wednesday 12th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Steph Miligan confronts her parents about Anthony (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Things are fraught at the Miligan household as Steph has found a gun.
Having been digging around for clues about her missing grandad Anthony, she's stumbled upon a whopper.
Her parents, Ruby and Caleb, are panicking.
They're desperate to stop Steph finding out that Ruby murdered Anthony who abused her during her childhood, which lead her to get pregnant with Steph meaning she's his daughter, not his granddaughter.
Steering her away from the Anthony mess, Caleb explains that the gun was intended for use on his brother Cain for sleeping with his wife.
But Steph's not convinced by Caleb's explanation and storms off to Butler's to confront her uncle.
As one of the co-conspirators behind Anthony's death, will Cain back up Caleb's story?
Ruby's in bits when Ross later informs her and Caleb that Steph is planning to report them to the police for their involvement in Anthony's disappearance.
How will the Miligans handle it? Is the murky, complicated, terrible truth about to seep out?
Marlon's on pins when Dylan says goodbye to April who's still furious with her roughsleeper friend.
Will Dylan reveal it was her dad Marlon who stole the drugs from Rhona and planted them on him?
Elsewhere, grieving Vanessa offloads to a nervous Mary.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk's secret love for Suzy comes to light…
Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbroken Sarah gets shocking news about her pregnancy