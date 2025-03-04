Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan makes a sickening discovery

By
published

Airs Wednesday 12th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Steph has found a gun
Steph wants answers from Ruby and Caleb about a gun she's found (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Steph Miligan confronts her parents about Anthony (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things are fraught at the Miligan household as Steph has found a gun.

Having been digging around for clues about her missing grandad Anthony, she's stumbled upon a whopper.

Her parents, Ruby and Caleb, are panicking.

They're desperate to stop Steph finding out that Ruby murdered Anthony who abused her during her childhood, which lead her to get pregnant with Steph meaning she's his daughter, not his granddaughter.

Steering her away from the Anthony mess, Caleb explains that the gun was intended for use on his brother Cain for sleeping with his wife.

Caleb and Cain in suits next to a white limo

The night of the ice crash, Caleb beat Cain black and blue for sleeping with his wife (Image credit: ITV)

But Steph's not convinced by Caleb's explanation and storms off to Butler's to confront her uncle.

As one of the co-conspirators behind Anthony's death, will Cain back up Caleb's story?

Ruby's in bits when Ross later informs her and Caleb that Steph is planning to report them to the police for their involvement in Anthony's disappearance.

How will the Miligans handle it? Is the murky, complicated, terrible truth about to seep out?

Ruby is horrified by Chas' admission

Ruby is in bits, terrified that Steph is going to find out she killed her abusive dad Anthony for what he did to her throughout her childhood (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon's on pins when Dylan says goodbye to April who's still furious with her roughsleeper friend.

Dylan says goodbye to April as Marlon prepares to take him to rehab

Marlon worries that Dylan will tell April that her dad planted drugs on him. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary with April and Dylan

Angry April has no idea Dylan is innocent and that her dad is to blame for the drugs that were stolen (Image credit: ITV)

Will Dylan reveal it was her dad Marlon who stole the drugs from Rhona and planted them on him?

Elsewhere, grieving Vanessa offloads to a nervous Mary.

Vanessa and Mark talk

Vanessa and Mary talk about Suzy (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

