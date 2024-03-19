Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King takes his control over Belle to the NEXT LEVEL

Emmerdale's Tom King starts tracking Belle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tom King wants Belle where he can see her. At home preferably. But his wife has ambition and as well as running her own business, she's started working with Suzy and Leyla at Take A Vow.

Having failed to stop her taking a job with the wedding planners, Tom changes tack and installs a tracking app on her phone so he can find her at all times.

Tom tracks Belle who has no idea she's being surveilled by her husband. (Image credit: ITV)

Location sharing is one thing but this is surveillance as Belle has no idea her husband is watching her every move.

So far their marriage has got off to a terrible start with him lashing out at her on her wedding night, putting pressure on her to start a family and generally trying to call the shots at every turn.

Though Belle's been hurt by his lies and manipulations, she's determined to see the good in Tom who is always there with an apology or an explanation as to why everything is her fault. But given that she's not told a soul about their problems, deep down she knows Tom's got serious issues that need sorting.

Is she about to find herself in more trouble with her controlling husband?

With Mandy furious with him over his kiss with Chas, Paddy is miserable.

Knowing they're meant for each other, Liam tells him to fight for the relationship.

Paddy feels he's lost Mandy for good. (Image credit: ITV)

Will he act on Liam's advice to fight for their relationship? (Image credit: ITV)

Pollard gets a taste of Amit's nasty side when he warns him to keep his nose out of his business. And Nate and Ruby have a full-scale row outside the shop.

Amit warns Pollard to keep out of his affairs. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky is horrified when his mum Ruby has a massive row with Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.