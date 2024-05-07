Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King's abuse ESCALATES as he does the UNTHINKABLE

Tom King resorts to more dark measures as he increases his control over Belle King.

Emmerdale's Tom King ups his control over wife Belle King as he targets her finances in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle has been the victim of coercive control and domestic violence at the hands of her husband Tom. Gradually, Tom has become more controlling and manipulative over Belle, with him trying to isolate her from friends and family, forcing her to change her surname and trying to make her give up work.

Tom constantly gaslights her into thinking she's the one in the wrong when she stands up to his behaviour and has since taken his abuse to unthinkable measures by installing a tracker on Belle's phone to monitor her every move, as well as a camera in their home so he can hear all her conversations.

He even attacked Belle's friend Vinny Dingle in a jealous rage and has been pressuring her into starting a family. Desperate not to get pregnant with Tom's baby, Belle has been taking her birth control in secret.

But Belle's nightmare is set to continue as Tom finds another way to isolate her from her family by opening a joint account for them both as he seizes control of another aspect of her life.

With alarm bells ringing that Belle might become a victim of financial abuse, will she manage to escape Tom's evil clutches?

Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle asks Gabby Thomas to spend some time with her lonely son Vinny to cheer him up.

Also, Nicola King is stressed about the lack of progress in organising the village fete.

