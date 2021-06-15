'Emmerdale' spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe breaks down over fears for baby Frankie

Tracy Metcalfe reaches breaking point as her fears grown that little Frankie will come to harm. Is it time to get help?

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) can’t take it anymore and breaks down in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) been working herself into a state about keeping Frankie safe from harm and it looks like things are about to come to a head tonight.

For weeks now, Tracy has been fretting about the health and safety of her baby, who was born in February, and she can’t help but worry that something terrible is going to happen to her little girl.

One of Tracy’s main worries is that Frankie could come to harm if she doesn’t protect her from germs. After flipping out about Faith giving her baby a dirty dummy, she’s in a spin after nurse Wendy (Susan Cookson) touched Frankie’s face, as people tend to do to babies, without washing her hands first! To make matter worse, Tracy accidentally scratched her little girl’s face as she tried to wipe the ‘germs’ away.

For Tracy, it’s the straw that broke the camel’s back. Stricken with worry, she reaches breaking point and breaks down.

Is it time for the new mum to get help?

Meena's jealous of Jacob getting all the attention from David. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Meena’s nose has been put out of joint after David told her that he wants to delay her moving in. He’s worried about Jacob and reckons some quality father and son time might be what’s needed.

Meena, however, is keen for their relationship to move a little faster and can’t help but feel jealous of the teenager getting to spend time with David.

As she starts to see Jacob as an obstacle to her and David’s happiness, what can she do to make sure they have a future together?

Faith can't bring herself to tell Chas about a health problem. (Image credit: ITV)

After experiencing a pain while looking after Frankie, which caused her to drop the baby’s dummy and send germphobic Tracy into a spin, Faith is beginning to worry that something is wrong but can’t bring herself to talk to Chas about it.

What's wrong with Faith? Is it serious?

Emmerdale's usual schedule has changed because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.