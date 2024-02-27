Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield seduces Suzy Merton!
Airs Tuesday 5th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Vanessa sings her way back into Suzy's arms in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It didn't take Vanessa Woodfield long to tell Suzy that she's up for giving their romance another go now she's back from Vancouver.
And though the exes shared a kiss at Belle and Tom's recent wedding – crushing Mary's hope of having a thing with Suzy herself – there's been little more to say on the matter.
But that all changes when Gail hosts a karaoke night in the Woolpack.
Taking to the mic, Vanessa belts out a number which melts Suzy, who goes on to share another snog with the vet breaking Mary's smitten heart in the process.
Will the pair become an official thing again? Is Mary out of the running where Suzy's concerned?
Elsewhere, the mess created by the exposure of Tracy and Caleb's affair is about to get a whole lot messier.
Having tried to prove to Caleb that he's no pushover, Nate's not interested when his uncle tries to talk business with him.
Kim's eyes light up when she picks up on their agg. And after checking that Ruby is still keen to bring down her on-off husband, Kim offers to help the cause.
Soon enough, the scheming Tate has engineered an incident to enrage Nate.
Having clocked Caleb with Tracy, Nate explodes and demands his uncle buy him out of the business.
But when Caleb reveals he can't, Nate employs his fists…
With Caleb having done the dirty on Kim when he first arrived in the village, she's thrilled to see him getting some comeuppance.
But there's plenty more to come.
Nate's revved when Aaron encourages him to get revenge on Caleb. And pretty soon he, Cain and Aaron are hatching a plan to start stealing motors from Caleb's fleet…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!