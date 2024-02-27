Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield seduces Suzy Merton!

Vanessa sings her way back into Suzy's affections

Emmerdale's Vanessa sings her way back into Suzy's arms in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It didn't take Vanessa Woodfield long to tell Suzy that she's up for giving their romance another go now she's back from Vancouver.

And though the exes shared a kiss at Belle and Tom's recent wedding – crushing Mary's hope of having a thing with Suzy herself – there's been little more to say on the matter.

But that all changes when Gail hosts a karaoke night in the Woolpack.

Taking to the mic, Vanessa belts out a number which melts Suzy, who goes on to share another snog with the vet breaking Mary's smitten heart in the process.

Suzy's wowed by Vanessa's singing while Mary tries to cover her upset knowing that the two are likely to reconcile. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the pair become an official thing again? Is Mary out of the running where Suzy's concerned?

Mary's started to have real feelings for Suzy and felt sure there was a spark between them. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the mess created by the exposure of Tracy and Caleb's affair is about to get a whole lot messier.

Having tried to prove to Caleb that he's no pushover, Nate's not interested when his uncle tries to talk business with him.

Kim's eyes light up when she picks up on their agg. And after checking that Ruby is still keen to bring down her on-off husband, Kim offers to help the cause.

Soon enough, the scheming Tate has engineered an incident to enrage Nate.

Caleb and Tracy are seen together… (Image credit: ITV)

Having clocked Caleb with Tracy, Nate explodes and demands his uncle buy him out of the business.

But when Caleb reveals he can't, Nate employs his fists…

… by Nate who flips on Caleb and insists his love-rate uncle buys him out of his share in the business. (Image credit: ITV)

When Caleb insists that's not possible, Nate turns violent. Later, Cain and Aaron vow to help him get revenge. (Image credit: ITV)

With Caleb having done the dirty on Kim when he first arrived in the village, she's thrilled to see him getting some comeuppance.

But there's plenty more to come.

Nate's revved when Aaron encourages him to get revenge on Caleb. And pretty soon he, Cain and Aaron are hatching a plan to start stealing motors from Caleb's fleet…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.