'Emmerdale' spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield fights to stop Rhona from making a huge mistake

Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield takes drastic action in Wednesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vanessa Woodfield was utterly stunned when Rhona told her that not only had her rapist killer ex Pierce Harris been in touch from prison, she'd decided to help him fulfill a dying wish.

Given the horror that he inflicted on Rhona and many of her loved ones – including Vanessa who was kidnapped by Pierce – the vet is terrified for Rhona and isn't about to stand back and let something terrible happen.

Pierce Harris took Vanessa hostage back in February 2020. (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware that Vanessa is determined to stop her helping Pierce make contact with his son, Marcus, before he dies, Rhona is stunned when Ryan informs her he's found Marcus' number!

Rhona updates Vanessa, telling her horrified friend that she's contacted Marcus and is waiting to hear back from him.

When Rhona misses the all-important call from Marcus, it's Vanessa who spots the voicemail and after listening to it, she calls him back pretending to be Rhona…

Has Vanessa done enough to put a stop to Rhona's escapade?

Vanessa intercepts a call from Pierce's son, Marcus, in a bid to shut down the contact between Rhona and Pierce. (Image credit: ITV)

The Dingles are on pins as the auction for The Woolpack looms. There's no way any of them can afford to buy the pub and they're dreading losing it.

None more so than former landlady Chas who is utterly horrified when Charity finds out that Kim Tate has her eye on the place.

Chas tells Cain her heart is breaking as the auction for the Woolpack looms. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity informs Cain and Chas that Kim Tate is interested in buying the family's pub. (Image credit: ITV)

When Chas confronts Kim, the Tate digs her heels in, becoming more determined than ever to bag the boozer.

Later, as Chas confesses that the thought of losing the pub is breaking her heart, her brother Cain vows to save the day.

But how?

