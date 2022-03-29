Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield has a CRUSH! Who's the lucky lady?

Vanessa Woodfield has got her eye on someone…

Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield has a chance encounter in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Vanessa Woodfield returned to the village, she was determined not to get back with Charity Dingle.

Though Charity's head was in a mess over the vet, which caused problems for her relationship with Mack, Vanessa fought their chemistry, adamant she wasn't going back there again.

It hasn't been easy but after a bit of a messy journey, after Mack got really jealous, things are now all tickety-boo. Charity and Mack are loved up and happy, and Charity and Vanessa have resolved to be best buds.

And now it looks as if the single mum might have her eye on somebody new…

Vanessa's in the Woolie having a drink when a gorgeous woman strolls in and immediately clocks the vet, remembering that Vanessa almost ran her over last week!

Suzy has caught Vanessa's eye. (Image credit: ITV)

As Suzy and Vanessa get chatting will this go anywhere? (Image credit: ITV)

Bob and Matty watch on knowingly as the pair start flirting like mad.

Some spiky banter results in Suzy joining Vanessa for a drink but will it lead to more?

Nate's also supping at the village pub drinking away the afternoon. He's getting plastered with Ryan in a bid to forget how lonely and rubbish he's feeling without Tracy and their daughter Frankie in his life.

Moira spots him and makes a few comments which don't go down well with Nate. But Nate doesn't want to hear it and disappears off into town with Ryan…

Moira's concerned when she spots Nate in the Woolie. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate's missing Tracy and Frankie like mad, and has roped Ryan into a boozy session in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, everyone's getting ready for Thomas Tate's upcoming christening.

His proud mum Gabby's organised the whole affair and his gran Kim's footing the bill.

Kim's given something extra to smile about when she learns her long-lost granddaughter Millie is going to come along.

Kim learns her long-lost granddaughter Millie is going to come to Thomas' christening. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena's trial is looming and Manpreet just has to call it.

She's been wavering about testifying against her serial killer sister and has been buckling under the stress of it all.

Knowing her side of the story could make a real difference to the case, Manpreet digs deep and, accepting Ethan's offer of help, decides she's going to go for it.

In prison, the news reaches Meena who's all revved up ahead of her big moment in the spotlight. She's planning to give the performance of a lifetime - and to ruin Manpreet…

Serial killer Meena is planning to give a show-stopping performance when she goes on trial. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.