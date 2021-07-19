'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden and Amy dish out love advice
Airs Friday 30 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale friends Victoria Sugden and Amy Wyatt are the village love gurus in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the Hide, Amy Wyatt and Victoria are scheming while they work. They've been counselling single lawyer Ethan about how to go about getting a proper boyfriend rather than choosing all the wrong guys who want just one thing.
Will Ethan pay heed to the girls' advice?
Elsewhere, Faith Dingle puts her size 5s in it, and Paddy Kirk despairs at his situation.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).
