'Emmerdale' spoilers: Vinny Dingle to investigate Ben's murder! Can he free Liv?

Vinny Dingle vows to find out the truth behind Ben's murder which has been blamed on Liv.

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is on a mission to save jailed Liv.

When Ben Tucker was killed during a clash with Emmerdale's secret serial killer, Meena Jutla, it was Liv Flaherty who got the blame.

Troubled teen Liv, who'd fallen off the wagon, happened to be arguing with her brother's boyfriend Ben in the wrong place, at the wrong time, on the wrong day.

Ben and Aaron's decision to move away from Emmerdale had upset Liv, tipping her over the edge. (Image credit: ITV)

For Meena, it was an absolute result.

Not only had she got away with killing Ben with a blow to the head with an oar – Ben had been silenced from exposing the fact she'd tried to drown Victoria Sugden during the catastrophic Survival Challenge.

Secret serial killer Meena Jutla murdered Ben Tucker but Liv Flaherty got the blame. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the amount of evidence weighing against Liv was huge. And she admitted she was so hammered she could barely remember a thing about what actually happened during her string of messy clashes with Ben.

Alcoholic teenager Liv had a series of messy rows the day Ben was killed. (Image credit: ITV)

One by one the Dingles turned against Liv. Even her big brother Aaron just couldn't stand by and support his destructive sister any more.

But there's one Dingle left standing. Vinny. He's the only one who's unequivocally convinced Liv isn't a killer.

Though the rest of the family have urged him to turn his back on Liv – who's caused him tons of heartache in the past – Vinny's steadfast.

With Liv really struggling in prison the pressure is on. As Vinny starts looking for facts and piecing clues together, how close will get to the truth? Can Vinny save innocent Liv and expose the grisly truth?

Elsewhere, there's trouble in paradise for Mack and Charity, and Jai receives a very important phone call…

Why's Mack upset with Charity? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues each night this week at 7.00pm.