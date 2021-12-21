'Emmerdale' spoilers: Vinny Dingle to investigate Ben's murder! Can he free Liv?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Bank Holiday Tuesday 28 December 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is on a mission to save jailed Liv on Bank Holiday Tuesday 28 December (7.00pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Ben Tucker was killed during a clash with Emmerdale's secret serial killer, Meena Jutla, it was Liv Flaherty who got the blame.
Troubled teen Liv, who'd fallen off the wagon, happened to be arguing with her brother's boyfriend Ben in the wrong place, at the wrong time, on the wrong day.
For Meena, it was an absolute result.
Not only had she got away with killing Ben with a blow to the head with an oar – Ben had been silenced from exposing the fact she'd tried to drown Victoria Sugden during the catastrophic Survival Challenge.
Meanwhile, the amount of evidence weighing against Liv was huge. And she admitted she was so hammered she could barely remember a thing about what actually happened during her string of messy clashes with Ben.
One by one the Dingles turned against Liv. Even her big brother Aaron just couldn't stand by and support his destructive sister any more.
But there's one Dingle left standing. Vinny. He's the only one who's unequivocally convinced Liv isn't a killer.
Though the rest of the family have urged him to turn his back on Liv – who's caused him tons of heartache in the past – Vinny's steadfast.
With Liv really struggling in prison the pressure is on. As Vinny starts looking for facts and piecing clues together, how close will get to the truth? Can Vinny save innocent Liv and expose the grisly truth?
Elsewhere, there's trouble in paradise for Mack and Charity, and Jai receives a very important phone call…
Emmerdale continues each night this week at 7.00pm.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.