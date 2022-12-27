Emmerdale spoilers: What will Jacob Gallagher do when he finds Leyla with drugs?

Jacob Gallagher is horrified by his mum's relapse and takes action…

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher isn't about to let his mum crumble in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full festive listings).

Leyla Cavanagh is about to fall off the wagon — and it's her son Jacob Gallagher who catches her at it…

Having come dangerously close to relapsing already, recovering drug addict Leyla's resolve is about to break.

Feeling overwhelmed by all that's gone wrong in her life and stressed about work, Leyla's pushed to the very edge when a client pulls out on her.

Unable to bear the pain any longer, she reaches for her mobile and calls her old dealer, Callum.

With everything that went down between Callum and Leyla during her addiction to cocaine, the crook isn't sure whether she is genuine or trying to trap him.

When they meet by a viaduct, wary Callum realises Leyla's being genuine and sells her a fix.

Returning to Tug Ghyll, Leyla's in absolute bits as she looks at the drugs and prepares to take the plunge, undoing all her hard work.

Leyla's drug dealer Callum is bad news and he's about to be bought back into her life… (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla took months to realise her habit was an addiction that was ruining her life. (Image credit: ITV)

The mum is mortified when Jacob walks in and catches her. Not about to let his mum crumble he takes action…

What's he going to do?

Liam, Leyla's husband, has no idea what's going down with his ex. He's got his mate Cain Dingle to sort out and heads to the prison to try to talk to him about his situation.

Cain has a game plan but Liam wants his friend to rethink it. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam's worried about Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

Unlikely mates Liam and Cain turn to each other in bad times (Image credit: ITV)

As the concerned doc levels with Cain, will his advice hit home? Can he get Cain to rethink things?

At Home Farm, Dawn's suited and booted for a meeting — but wishes she was in her trackies and heading off to the pool for the kids' swimming lesson.

And Marlon and Rhona despair over teenager April's attitude.

Emmerdale continues on ITV from 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full festive listings.