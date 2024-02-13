Emmerdale spoilers: WHO attacks Mackenzie?

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) is worried for his wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Charity is close to breaking point after shooting DEAD criminal, Damon "Harry" Harris.



Harry kidnapped and terrorised Mackenzie as REVENGE over the way Mackenzie treated his daughter, Chloe.



Charity decided to confront her demons and take back her power by vandalising Harry's grave.



However, her own brand of therapy has not worked and Charity is still being haunted by her KILLER crime...



On tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of the ITV soap, Charity remains on edge.



She's triggered by LOUD noises and petrified when she starts having visions of Harry.



Back at home, Charity's paranoia gets worse and she reaches for a weapon to protect herself.



Unfortunately, Charity's heightened state of paranoia is about to have SHOCK consequences for Mackenzie...

Charity accidentally attacks Mackenzie in self-defence on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) gets some bad news from legal eagle, Ethan Anderson (Emile John).



She will need to plead guilty to kidnapping baby Ivy in order to get the most lenient sentence.



But Rhona finds the situation so unfair.



After all, she is Ivy's biological mum even though she only recently discovered the truth that her first husband, Gus Malcoms (Alan McKenna), secretly used Rhona's frozen embryos to help his then wife, Lucy, get pregnant.



Rhona remains preoccupied with the situation and still wants to apply for parental rights of Ivy.



But will she change her mind when teenage stepdaughter, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), confronts her about caring only about Ivy...

Has Rhona started to abandon her own family because of baby Ivy on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) have a moment, discussing the impact of the crash that has devastated both their families.



Nicola is surprised when Brenda offers to provide a witness statement on behalf of her and husband Jimmy's (Nick Miles) teenage daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).



It's a BIG deal since Angel recently confessed that she was driving the car before the crash that killed Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) son, Heath.



However, Bob is still not ready to forgive and forget the betrayal by Jimmy and Nicola over Angel.



And when it all becomes too much for grieving Bob, he lashes out at SOMEONE close to home...

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX